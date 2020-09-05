The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Thousands, including MKs, protest against Netanyahu

Yesh Atid-Telem activists gathered on about 50 bridges and intersections across the country.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 20:21
Opposition leader Yair Lapid and Yesh Atid-Telem activists gathered on bridges across the country, September 5, 2020. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Opposition leader Yair Lapid and Yesh Atid-Telem activists gathered on bridges across the country, September 5, 2020.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The anti-Netanyahu protests entered their 11th week on Saturday evening, as 2,000 protesters marched from the Chords Bridge near Jerusalem's main entrance to the Prime Minster's official residence on Balfour Street, according to N12.
Protesters also gathered outside of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, with speakers attending the protest including former commander of the IDF Northern Corps Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Noam Tibon, former chief scientist Orna Berry and head of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel's  legal department Tomer Naor, according to Haaretz.
According to the Yesh Atid-Telem party, thousands of its activists gathered on about 50 bridges and intersections across the country to protest "against the government that has failed, both economically and health-wise."
A Yesh Atid-Telem statement indicated that a big group of its activists and several of the MKs later joined the protests in Jerusalem.
"Even in this extreme weather, thousands of us gathered on bridges with the clear message: We're fed up. Netanyahu has failed in handling the coronavirus pandemic, has failed the economy and is destroying the Israeli democracy. We won't let him get away with it. We will continue to protest under this bad government goes home," opposition leader and Yesh Atid-Telem chairman Yair Lapid said.
The protests saw an increasing number of attendees last week, following incidents of police violence directed at protesters, which caused a great public uproar. 
The police released a statement before the protests were underway, calling on protesters to avoid causing provocations that may lead to violent incidents.


