Tibi demands footage of police conduct be released: What do they fear?

“In similar cases police released such footage without claiming it would impede the investigation,” Tibi said. He added that the Hallak family wants to see the footage.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 13, 2020 16:27
Iyad al-Hallak's grave, his death sparked mass protests over what some say is police brutality (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Iyad al-Hallak's grave, his death sparked mass protests over what some say is police brutality
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi demanded on Friday that police release the footage of Iyad al-Hallak being shot by Border Police in late May. 
“Why are they hiding it? What are they afraid of?,” Tibi asked. 
Al-Hallak, an autistic man is said to have had the mental capacity of a child, fled from the police and was shot while hiding behind a garbage can in the Old City of Jerusalem.  
 
His caregiver, who was present, told the officers that his is disabled in Hebrew several times. She added that he told the officers in Arabic “I am with her” before they shot him.  
 
The incident sparked massive protests in Jerusalem, Haifa and Jaffa and was condemned by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other politicians.  
   


