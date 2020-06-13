Tibi demands footage of police conduct be released: What do they fear?

Al-Hallak, an autistic man is said to have had the mental capacity of a child, fled from the police and was shot while hiding behind a garbage can in the Old City of Jerusalem.



His caregiver, who was present, told the officers that his is disabled in Hebrew several times. She added that he told the officers in Arabic “I am with her” before they shot him.



The incident sparked massive protests in Jerusalem, Haifa and Jaffa and was condemned by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other politicians.

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi demanded on Friday that police release the footage of Iyad al-Hallak being shot by Border Police in late May.“In similar cases police released such footage without claiming it would impede the investigation,” Tibi said. He added that the Hallak family wants to see the footage.“Why are they hiding it? What are they afraid of?,” Tibi asked.