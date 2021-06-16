The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tom Nides, next US envoy, ‘understands Israel well’

Next US envoy to Israel ‘an excellent diplomat and real statesman’

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 16, 2021 22:14
Thomas R. Nides, US President Joe Bide's likely candidate for Ambassador. (photo credit: STATE DEPARTMENT)
Thomas R. Nides, US President Joe Bide's likely candidate for Ambassador.
(photo credit: STATE DEPARTMENT)
WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden’s announcement on Tuesday that he intends to appoint Thomas Nides as the country’s next ambassador to Israel was met with a wave of approval from both liberal and conservative Israelis and Americans who have had previous dealings with him.
“I worked with him when he was undersecretary of state for Hillary Clinton,” Michael Oren, former ambassador to Washington, told The Jerusalem Post. “We’ve dealt extensively with a wide range of issues: peace process, security, Gaza,” Oren continued.
“Tom is an excellent diplomat and a real statesman. He understands the issues. He’s passionate about Israel, understands it very well; he is committed to the relationship, committed to the alliance, and to Israel’s security.
“Ambassadors do not make policy, but he will be representing positions based on the two-state solution for the Palestinians and the renewal of the JCPOA.”
Nides is currently the managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley, working with global clients and external and governmental affairs issues. He previously served as deputy secretary of state for management and resources under Hillary Clinton from 2011 to 2013. He was also awarded the secretary of state’s Distinguished Service Award in January 2013.
Nides was born to a Jewish family in Duluth, Minnesota. He started his career on Capitol Hill in various positions, including as assistant to the House majority whip and executive assistant to the speaker of the House. He later spent a decade as chief of staff for several members of Congress before pivoting to the banking sector in 1996.
Mark Mellman, the CEO of Democratic Majority for Israel, has known Nides since the 1990s.
“He has a great deal of experience with Israel-related issues,” he told the Post. “He has a great deal of experience in the State Department, in government agencies, and he understands Capitol Hill and every part of government.
“He’s hysterically funny, he’s kind and caring. I’m not sure that it is necessary for the job, but it certainly helps.
“He has a strong relationship with the president and with the secretary of state, and that’s very important,” Mellman added.
Dan Kurtzer, who served as US ambassador to Israel, told the Post: “Tom Nides has a ton of foreign policy experience. His experience in the business world will also be a tremendous asset.
“The administration has sent an important message to Israel and the region that the United States is ready to work seriously with our friends to advance our interests and the prospects for peace,” Kurtzer added.
Aaron Keyak, who served as a Biden-Harris transition official and has been in regular contact with Nides, told the Post: “He speaks with the authority of [someone with] extensive private and public sector experience.... He’s trusted by this administration and speaks with the authority of the president, which might be the most important characteristic the ambassador has, especially dealing with leaders in a tough region,” Keyak added.
Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said that Nides “will take this role very seriously.
“He has experience in public service and at the State Department. He was known as very effective [in his position] during the Obama administration. He is known as a very strong manager, and I’m sure he will be a very strong ambassador.”


Tags diplomacy Joe Biden state department ambassador
