Tupperware resumes operations in Israel

Tupperware, the company whose name has become synonymous with plastic storage containers and food boxes, is coming back to Israel.

Three years after the company suspended its operations in Israel, it has now opened a local website in Hebrew. It will be represented here by a new franchisee, Ecomix, and promises to sell its products online at a price 20% lower than the previous operator did.

Prices are still generally higher than those offered in the United States, although they include VAT. Ecomix seems to be aware that this is an issue, and the website is full of deals and special offers. For the month of October, the website is promoting International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with a promise to donate a portion of profits.

The site also offers free delivery on orders of NIS 300 or more, with shipment in 3-5 business days. A local customer service team is available to handle inquiries in Hebrew.

The new website also includes videos and instructions for using the products, along with cooking and baking recipes adapted for use with Tupperware products.

Tupperware (credit: Courtesy)

Tupperware was launched in the US in 1946, and now offers a variety of preparation, storage, and serving products for the kitchen and home. The company did $2.6 billion in global sales in 2017.

Tupperware was once known for its direct marketing pyramid under which hundreds of thousands of women sold products to their friends by hosting "Tupperware parties."

No reason was ever given for Tupperware's decision to leave Israel in 2018, although the decision is not believed to have been political. Reports at the time indicate that annual sales in Israel were about $3 million.

The company is currently promoting its new ECO+ line of utensils made from recycled plastic and its Ultra Pro series of plastic pots suitable for use in an oven or microwave, as well as for refrigerator or freezer storage. The company has committed to market all its products in only recyclable packaging by 2025, it said.