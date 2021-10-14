Breast Cancer Awareness Month specials

Clinique's Dramatically Differently Moisturizing Lotion with pink key ring (credit: CLINIQUE)

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and many cosmetic companies are offering special items and collecting donations for the Israeli One in Nine organization, which supports women with breast cancer, promotes research and helps families of victims.

Bobbi Brown's Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo (credit: BOBBI BROWN)

Leading the campaign around the world is the Estée Lauder Companies, which, as in every year since 1992, is offering special editions of its most popular products, designed in pink for this month to raise funds for cancer organizations around the world.

In Israel these include Estée Lauder, Clinique and Bobbi Brown, and they will donate 30% of all proceeds from sales of the special items to the organization.

Estée Lauder special edition Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Mult-Recovery Complex (credit: ESTÉE LAUDER)

NIS 500 (30% of which will be donated). Available at Estée Lauder stores and at NIS 299) available in stores and at NIS 155, available in Bobbi Brown stores and at From the special items try the excellent Estée Lauder special edition Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex at(30% of which will be donated). Available at Estée Lauder stores and at www.esteelauder.co.il ; or the Clinique iconic Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion + in a pink bottle with a pink key ring () available in stores and at www.clinique.co.il ; or a duo of lip glosses by Bobbi Brown – Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo at, available in Bobbi Brown stores and at www.bobbibrown.co.il

Eco-brand Organic Zone products. 10% of sale profits will be donated. (credit: OrganicZone)

Joining the battle to find a cure for breast cancer is local eco-brand Organic Zone, announcing that it will donate 10% its the proceeds from sales of pink items. Taking place online at https://www.b-shvilenu.co.il/tags/113705 during October, it said that “as a company that specializes in ecological products, we see great importance in raising awareness to the importance of early detection.”

Happy days

Memème underwear brand. (credit: Memème)

NIS 49.90 per pair or NIS 100 for three pairs, each piece has a happy message making it perfect for different moods. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the AT chain of stores will donate part of the proceeds of each sale made at the stores, offering many discounts and specials as well throughout October. Available Memème is an international undies brand that is now being sold in Israel at the AT underwear chain of stores. Colorful prints and sexy cuts are part of this brand’s unique style, as well as excellent micro-fiber fabric, which is very comfortable and durable – the brand says that the undies will stay looking new even after many washes. Sold atper pair orfor three pairs, each piece has a happy message making it perfect for different moods. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the AT chain of stores will donate part of the proceeds of each sale made at the stores, offering many discounts and specials as well throughout October. Available here

Fresh as white wine

Careline added a new perfume to its collection in time for the fall season. Chablis Eau de Parfum has a very bubbly scent of pink flowers and white musk, creating “a personal and sensual scent that can be at times fresh and aromatic, as well as energetic and mysterious.” Top notes rose and geranium, middle notes light pink roses and musk, base notes white musk and amber. NIS 219.90

Careline's Chablis Eau de Parfum (credit: SHAY FRANCO)

Young and sweet

Balloons new body cream mousse (credit: BALLOONS)

The new cosmetics brand Balloons launched a new body cream mousse – which is light and absorbs instantly, but according to the company is nevertheless rich in hydrating factors, vitamins and herbal essences. It has two scents – finger lime and pitaya, both lovely. Our young tester said it was fun and easy to use, and she loved applying it. NIS 24.90, available in Super-Pharm stores.

No circles

Kiehl's new eye serum with vitamin C (credit: KIEHL'S)

Kiehl’s New York introduced a new eye serum with vitamin C, to help visibly smooth fine lines and remove dark circles under the eyes within a week. The three main ingredients in the serum – 10% vitamin C, tripeptide and hyaluronic acid visibly improve the look of bags under the eyes immediately. NIS 209. Available in Kiehl’s boutiques, or by phone 052-3870441.

Korean fun

Tony Moly new collagen series (credit: TONY MOLY)

NIS 249.90. Available at Super-Pharm and Korean culture seems to be everywhere these days – from successful TV series to Oscar-winning films, books and fashion. But when it comes to cosmetics, Korean women have been known for years now as the top consumers of everything new. Korean brand Tony Moly, which is now imported to Israel, brings with it not only good quality but also a lot of fun – especially with their designed boxes. The brand recently launched a new collagen series, which includes two products – facial cream and a booster. Rich in micro-capsulated collagen extracted from pink seaweed, the booster also includes hyaluronic acid and antioxidants. The cream has all the same ingredients but also vitamins, jojoba oil and more. I trust the Korean women to know what’s good.. Available at Super-Pharm and www.tonymoly.co.il

Let the eyes do the talking

Smashbox Cosmetics new line of creamy eyeshadow (credit: SMASHBOX)

NIS 109. Available in stores and at Smashbox Cosmetics introduced a new line of creamy eye shadows that is perfect for this season. The Always On Cream Shadow collection includes 15 lovely shades that are rich with pigment, enriched with primer, have a velvety texture and are long-wear – up to 24 hours. The primer ensures no “caking” or crumbling, yet the feeling is smooth and soft, unlike most long-wear makeup. Use your fingers for applying, or a brush for a more graphic look.. Available in stores and at www.smashbox.store

The Italian way

Varvello Gold Line balsamic vinegar brought to Israel by Keshet Teamim (credit: VARVELLO GOLD LINE)

NIS 19.90 for 500 ml.), white-wine and red-wine vinegar – a gentle vinegar for cooking and seasoning (NIS 14.90), and apple vinegar for NIS 12.90. available in Keshet Teamim stores or at During the summer we eat mostly salads – cooking and eating hot food seems counter-productive in over 30-degree weather with 80% humidity. But come fall we tend to start cooking again, and our salads become more and more sophisticated. Good salads need good dressing and we found that a good balsamic vinegar is a must-have on the quest for a really good vinaigrette. The best ones are from Modena, Italy, but they are not cheap. Keshet Teamim imports premium Italian brands of pasta, olive oil and sauces. Now they started importing the Varvello Gold Line of balsamic vinegars, and the price is not too steep. There are four different vinegars in the collection – our favorite – Modena balsamic vinegar for marinades and seasoning (for 500 ml.), white-wine and red-wine vinegar – a gentle vinegar for cooking and seasoning (), and apple vinegar for. available in Keshet Teamim stores or at www.keshet-teamim.co.il

For beer-lovers

Paulaner's official Oktoberfest beer (credit: PAULANER)

After canceling the annual festivities last year, this fall Paulaner’s official Oktoberfest beer is now available in Israel. The official beer from Munich is a 6% light lager made from barley. It is easy to drink and very thirst-quenching. Available in 500 ml bottles in stores, its price ranges from NIS 10-NIS 15.