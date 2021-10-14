The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Which companies are working towards the cause?

It’s October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month is back – these are companies that have joined the effort, offering special products and donating a portion of the proceeds to the cause.

By NERIA BARR  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 18:44
Illustrative photo of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month (photo credit: Courtesy)
Illustrative photo of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Breast Cancer Awareness Month specials
Clinique's Dramatically Differently Moisturizing Lotion with pink key ring (credit: CLINIQUE) Clinique's Dramatically Differently Moisturizing Lotion with pink key ring (credit: CLINIQUE)
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and many cosmetic companies are offering special items and collecting donations for the Israeli One in Nine organization, which supports women with breast cancer, promotes research and helps families of victims.
Bobbi Brown's Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo (credit: BOBBI BROWN) Bobbi Brown's Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo (credit: BOBBI BROWN)
Leading the campaign around the world is the Estée Lauder Companies, which, as in every year since 1992, is offering special editions of its most popular products, designed in pink for this month to raise funds for cancer organizations around the world. 
In Israel these include Estée Lauder, Clinique and Bobbi Brown, and they will donate 30% of all proceeds from sales of the special items to the organization. 
Estée Lauder special edition Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Mult-Recovery Complex (credit: ESTÉE LAUDER)Estée Lauder special edition Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Mult-Recovery Complex (credit: ESTÉE LAUDER)
From the special items try the excellent Estée Lauder special edition Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex at NIS 500 (30% of which will be donated). Available at Estée Lauder stores and at www.esteelauder.co.il; or the Clinique iconic Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion + in a pink bottle with a pink key ring (NIS 299) available in stores and at www.clinique.co.il; or a duo of lip glosses by Bobbi Brown – Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo at NIS 155, available in Bobbi Brown stores and at www.bobbibrown.co.il.
Eco-brand Organic Zone products. 10% of sale profits will be donated. (credit: OrganicZone) Eco-brand Organic Zone products. 10% of sale profits will be donated. (credit: OrganicZone)
Joining the battle to find a cure for breast cancer is local eco-brand Organic Zone, announcing that it will donate 10% its the proceeds from sales of pink items. Taking place online at https://www.b-shvilenu.co.il/tags/113705 during October, it said that “as a company that specializes in ecological products, we see great importance in raising awareness to the importance of early detection.”  
Happy days
Memème underwear brand. (credit: Memème) Memème underwear brand. (credit: Memème)
Memème is an international undies brand that is now being sold in Israel at the AT underwear chain of stores. Colorful prints and sexy cuts are part of this brand’s unique style, as well as excellent micro-fiber fabric, which is very comfortable and durable – the brand says that the undies will stay looking new even after many washes. Sold at NIS 49.90 per pair or NIS 100 for three pairs, each piece has a happy message making it perfect for different moods. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the AT chain of stores will donate part of the proceeds of each sale made at the stores, offering many discounts and specials as well throughout October. Available here.
Fresh as white wine
Careline added a new perfume to its collection in time for the fall season. Chablis Eau de Parfum has a very bubbly scent of pink flowers and white musk, creating “a personal and sensual scent that can be at times fresh and aromatic, as well as energetic and mysterious.” Top notes rose and geranium, middle notes light pink roses and musk, base notes white musk and amber. NIS 219.90
Careline's Chablis Eau de Parfum (credit: SHAY FRANCO) Careline's Chablis Eau de Parfum (credit: SHAY FRANCO)
Young and sweet
Balloons new body cream mousse (credit: BALLOONS)Balloons new body cream mousse (credit: BALLOONS)
The new cosmetics brand Balloons launched a new body cream mousse – which is light and absorbs instantly, but according to the company is nevertheless rich in hydrating factors, vitamins and herbal essences. It has two scents – finger lime and pitaya, both lovely. Our young tester said it was fun and easy to use, and she loved applying it. NIS 24.90, available in Super-Pharm stores.
No circles 
Kiehl's new eye serum with vitamin C (credit: KIEHL'S) Kiehl's new eye serum with vitamin C (credit: KIEHL'S)
Kiehl’s New York introduced a new eye serum with vitamin C, to help visibly smooth fine lines and remove dark circles under the eyes within a week. The three main ingredients in the serum – 10% vitamin C, tripeptide and hyaluronic acid visibly improve the look of bags under the eyes immediately. NIS 209. Available in Kiehl’s boutiques, or by phone 052-3870441.
Korean fun
Tony Moly new collagen series (credit: TONY MOLY) Tony Moly new collagen series (credit: TONY MOLY)
Korean culture seems to be everywhere these days – from successful TV series to Oscar-winning films, books and fashion. But when it comes to cosmetics, Korean women have been known for years now as the top consumers of everything new. Korean brand Tony Moly, which is now imported to Israel, brings with it not only good quality but also a lot of fun – especially with their designed boxes. The brand recently launched a new collagen series, which includes two products – facial cream and a booster. Rich in micro-capsulated collagen extracted from pink seaweed, the booster also includes hyaluronic acid and antioxidants. The cream has all the same ingredients but also vitamins, jojoba oil and more. I trust the Korean women to know what’s good. NIS 249.90. Available at Super-Pharm and www.tonymoly.co.il 
Let the eyes do the talking
Smashbox Cosmetics new line of creamy eyeshadow (credit: SMASHBOX)Smashbox Cosmetics new line of creamy eyeshadow (credit: SMASHBOX)
Smashbox Cosmetics introduced a new line of creamy eye shadows that is perfect for this season. The Always On Cream Shadow collection includes 15 lovely shades that are rich with pigment, enriched with primer, have a velvety texture and are long-wear – up to 24 hours. The primer ensures no “caking” or crumbling, yet the feeling is smooth and soft, unlike most long-wear makeup. Use your fingers for applying, or a brush for a more graphic look. NIS 109. Available in stores and at www.smashbox.store
The Italian way
Varvello Gold Line balsamic vinegar brought to Israel by Keshet Teamim (credit: VARVELLO GOLD LINE) Varvello Gold Line balsamic vinegar brought to Israel by Keshet Teamim (credit: VARVELLO GOLD LINE)
During the summer we eat mostly salads – cooking and eating hot food seems counter-productive in over 30-degree weather with 80% humidity. But come fall we tend to start cooking again, and our salads become more and more sophisticated. Good salads need good dressing and we found that a good balsamic vinegar is a must-have on the quest for a really good vinaigrette. The best ones are from Modena, Italy, but they are not cheap. Keshet Teamim imports premium Italian brands of pasta, olive oil and sauces. Now they started importing the Varvello Gold Line of balsamic vinegars, and the price is not too steep. There are four different vinegars in the collection – our favorite – Modena balsamic vinegar for marinades and seasoning (NIS 19.90 for 500 ml.), white-wine and red-wine vinegar – a gentle vinegar for cooking and seasoning (NIS 14.90), and apple vinegar for NIS 12.90. available in Keshet Teamim stores or at www.keshet-teamim.co.il
For beer-lovers
Paulaner's official Oktoberfest beer (credit: PAULANER)Paulaner's official Oktoberfest beer (credit: PAULANER)
After canceling the annual festivities last year, this fall Paulaner’s official Oktoberfest beer is now available in Israel. The official beer from Munich is a 6% light lager made from barley. It is easy to drink and very thirst-quenching. Available in 500 ml bottles in stores, its price ranges from NIS 10-NIS 15


Tags beer shopping breast cancer Beauty skincare skin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by