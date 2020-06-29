UN: Any Israeli annexation plan is illegal, whether limited or unlimited

Any Israeli West Bank annexation plan is illegal irrespective of whether it includes all or only some of the settlements , the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet clarified on Monday.

“Annexation is illegal. Period,” Bachelet said.



“Any annexation . Whether it is 30 percent of the West Bank, or 5 percent. I urge Israel to listen to its own former senior officials and generals, as well as to the multitude of voices around the world, warning it not to proceed along this dangerous path,” Bachelet said.

“The precise consequences of annexation cannot be predicted,” Bachelet said. “But they are likely to be disastrous for the Palestinians, for Israel itself, and for the wider region. The secretary-general of the United Nations has called on the Israeli government to abandon its annexation plans, and I back that call one hundred percent.”

Such a step could harm the Palestinians by restricting their freedom of movement, cutting them off from humanitarian services, placing their population centers in enclaves, and contributing to the further expropriation of private Palestinian property, Bachelet said.

She further warned that such a step could place Palestinians at risk for for forced population transfer.

Annexation is “likely to entrench, perpetuate and further heighten serious human rights violations that have characterized the conflict for decades,” Bachelet said.

“Even the most minimalist form of annexation would lead to increased violence and loss of life, as walls are erected, security forces deployed and the two populations brought into closer proximity,” Bachelet said.

Such annexation “will not change the obligations of Israel as occupying power towards the occupied population under international humanitarian or human rights law” and would harm the possibility of a two-state solution, Bachelet said.

“The shockwaves of annexation will last for decades, and will be extremely damaging to Israel, as well as to the Palestinians,” Bachelet warned. “However there is still time to reverse this decision.”

She spoke out amid reports that Israel would consider a partial annexation plan, such as areas of high population density known as the blocs, rather than moving forward with an initative that would 30% of the West Bank as outlined under US President Donald Trump's peace plan.