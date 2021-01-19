UN, Italy, Germany: West Bank settlement activity harms 2-state solution

Italy, the United Nations and Germany have added their voices to those who have condemned Israel's advancement Sunday of a plan for 792 settler homes, warning that it would harm attempts to restart negotiations."The expansion of settlements in the West Bank violates international law and risks irreparably undermining the viability of a just, sustainable two-state solution," Italy's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. "We therefore urge Israel to refrain from any unilateral action that" would undermine "ongoing efforts to restore confidence between the parties and jeopardize the resumption of direct negotiations," statedUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that, "Settlement expansion increases the risk of confrontation, further undermines the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and further erodes the possibility of ending the occupation and establishing a contiguous and viable sovereign Palestinian state, based on the pre-1967 lines." He urged Israel "to halt and reverse such decisions, which are a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution, and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace."Germany said that such activity "makes a negotiated two-state solution and an end to the occupation more difficult."It called on Israel to halt settlement activity including the project to construct a new Jewish neighborhood in east Jerusalem called Givat Hamatos, which is located at a strategic juncture on the city's edge near the Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem.
The Jerusalem District Court has temporarily frozen the project in response to a petition by the left-wing NGO Ir Amim.But a number of countries and entities mentioned their opposition to the project in their condemnation.Germany said it was concerns by Israeli steps to unilaterally deepen its hold on east Jerusalem, even though Israel formally applied sovereignty to areas of Jerusalem over the pre-1967 lines in 1980.Germany stated that "amendments to the lines of 4 June 1967, including those with regard to Jerusalem, can only be agreed by both parties through negotiations."It offers to help Israelis and Palestinians relaunch talks particularly through the Munich Group, which includes Germany, France, Egypt and Jordan."A negotiated two-state solution remains the best solution to the Middle East conflict, both with a view to guaranteeing Israel's security and safeguarding the rights of the Palestinians," it said.Great Britain, Ireland, Egypt, the European Union and the Palestinian Authority have also condemned Israeli settlement activity in last Sunday's meeting of the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria.The plans for 792 new settler homes the Higher Planning Council advanced was low compared to previous meetings during the last four years of the Trump administration.Last year, 12,159 such plans were advanced, according to the left-wing group Peace Now, and in 2019, 8,457 such plans were promoted.But the international community has issued notes of condemnation because the plans were advanced just three days before US President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on January 20.Although he is well versed on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Biden is not expected to immediately prioritize jump-starting Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, which have been frozen for six years.Still, the international community hopes Biden's entry into the White House could provide a new window of opportunity to revive a stagnant peace process.