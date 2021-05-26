United States and Qatar to provide millions for Palestinian recovery

The aid package would include nearly $33 million to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, as well as $5.5 to "humanitarian partners," such as NGOs, to provide emergency shelter, food and health care.

In addition, the State Department and USAID plan to provide $75 million in development and economic assistance for the West Bank and Gaza and $10 million to programs to support "reconciliation work to reduce tension and violence." That is in addition to over $250 million in aid the US announced earlier this year.

The Taylor Force Act blocks US assistance "that directly benefits the Palestinian Authority" as long as it continues to pay salaries to terrorists and their families. However, the law does not block funding to UNRWA or civil society organizations, and makes exception for US funding for the east Jerusalem Hospital Network, wastewater projects or vaccinations for children.

Addressing concerns by international donors that humanitarian aid funds were being misused by Hamas’s military wing, Sinwar claimed that Hamas and the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades had their own funds and did not need any of the funds provided for reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. Sinwar thanked Iran for supporting Hamas with money, weapons and expertise.

In addition to US aid, Qatar will provide $500 million to help rebuild Gaza, the foreign minister said on Wednesday, following a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants.

"Qatar announces $500 million in support for the reconstruction of Gaza," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in a Twitter post.

Tzvi Joffre and Reuters contributed to this report.