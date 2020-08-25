The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UNRWA: Israel must resume fuel shipments so power plant in Gaza can open

UNRWA noted that according to international humanitarian law the passage of “relief consignments” such as fuel should not be prevented.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 25, 2020 13:00
A fuel tanker leaves the Gaza power plant in the central Gaza Strip August 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
A fuel tanker leaves the Gaza power plant in the central Gaza Strip August 26, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Israel should renew its shipments of fuel to Gaza, so that the enclave’s sole power plant can open and resume its generation of electricity, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said on Tuesday.
“We are calling on all concerned parties to maintain a supply of electricity that is sufficient to meet the basic needs of the civilian population,” Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza Matthias Schmale said.
UNRWA noted that according to international humanitarian law the passage of “relief consignments” such as fuel should not be prevented.
Israel halted the flow of commercial goods into Gaza as well as fuel, to protest the Palestinian launching of rockets and incendiary devices against southern Israel. It also closed the Mediterranean to Gaza fisherman.
There are three passageways into Gaza, one from Egypt and two from Israel; a commercial crossing at Kerem Shalom and a pedestrian one at Erez.
Until calm is restored, Israel has only allowed humanitarian goods into Gaza. UNRWA has argued that fuel falls into the category of humanitarian goods, because Gaza's electricity supply is dependent on that fuel.
“The closure of the power plant has caused the power feed to decline to two to three hours per day, followed by 20 hours of interruption. Such poor power feed will negatively impact the well-being and safety of the people of Gaza,” UNRWA said.
“It will also have devastating effects on Gaza’s vital services, including hospitals, thus putting the lives and health of nearly two million people, including 1.4 million registered Palestine refugees, at risk,” it added.
UNRWA also called for Israeli restraint in its response to Gaza violence, noting that Israel’s Air Force has targeted Gaza nightly for the last ten days.
“All parties must show utmost restraint and protect the civilian population with full respect for their dignity and human rights,” added Schmale.


