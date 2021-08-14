Individuals under the age of 65 who are immunosuppressed developed 43% more antibodies after receiving a third shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine than they did after getting the second shot, according to a study released Friday by Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.

The study was conducted among 240 immunosuppressed patients who had taken the third dose since the government approved the move last month.

According to the researchers, only 25% of organ transplant patients had an antibody response to the vaccine after their first and second doses. After a third vaccine, some 50% responded.

Similarly, among hematologic patients, one-third more patients responded to the third versus the second dose.

In general, for those under the age of 65, there was a 70% response rate compared to a 27% response rate after the second shot. And, for those over 65, some 43% developed antibodies compared to 7% post-second dose.

Last week, a similar report was released by Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva, which found that the third vaccine doubled the number of transplant recipients who developed antibodies against coronavirus.

“The data is clear proof that the third vaccine works,” said Dr. Ruthi Rachmimov, director of the Beilinson Kidney Transplant Department.

Late Thursday night, the Health Ministry approved vaccinating people as young as 50 with a third dose . More than 50,000 individuals between the ages of 50 and 60 already signed up to get the jab.

Israel approved giving a third dose to people over 60 at the end of July.