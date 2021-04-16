Violent clash between rival Ramle families leads to 69 arrests

Israel Police arrived in the Gan Haqal neighborhood of Ramle on Thursday night to respond to a concerning number of complaints about gunshots. When they arrived, they found that two rival families were in the midst of a massive brawl, which included the exchange of fire, as well as the throwing of Molotov cocktails and rocks towards each other. None of the family members were injured in the string of incidents, but a bullet did lightly wound a police officer in his leg. The officer was taken to the Shamir Medical Center in Tzrifin for medical attention. "We will respond harshly and seriously to anyone who harms a police officer while he is doing his job," Shfela Region Deputy-Chief Ronen Avnieli warned on Friday morning.
After the police officer was injured, backup was called in to assist with the disturbances. That was when the arrests began. By the end of the night, 69 individuals were arrested by police. It has not yet been determined whose arrest will be extended by a judge.