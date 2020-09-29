The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Watchdog: Law enforcement must check if Netanyahu prosecutor broke law

The ministry watchdog said this is doubly important during a time when the state prosecution is under a microscope due to its decision to prosecute the prime minister.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 11:26
Liat Ben Ari (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Liat Ben Ari
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Law enforcement must carefully check claims that Deputy State Attorney Liat Ben Ari may have violated construction laws at an additional residence in Rosh Ha’ayin, Justice Ministry oversight czar Judge David Rozen said on Tuesday.
Though construction laws are usually considered a very minor technical violation, the issue has outsized significance because Ben Ari is the lead prosecutor against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged corruption.
While Rozen said it was not within his authority to determine whether Ben Ari had committed a violation, he seemed to take the allegations seriously, implying that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit needed to do more to ensure that the actions of all top officials are beyond reproach.
The ministry watchdog said this is doubly important during a time when the state prosecution is under a microscope due to its decision to prosecute the prime minister.
The main allegations themselves relate to whether Ben Ari and her husband violated construction laws by dividing an additional residence they own in Rosh Ha’ayin into more than one residence as well as installing an additional doorway and entrance.
Responding to the allegations, Ben Ari seemed to admit that her husband had violated the local construction rules.
However, she claimed that he was already several months into a process for getting permission to legalize the changes after-the-fact, noting that there was a growing trend of such after-the-fact split residences being assisted by the municipality.
Ben Ari also said that she had no knowledge of the issue until it was reported in the media, since her husband handles their investment properties.
She did admit that she had legal responsibility since she was co-signed on the mortgage, but tried to portray the incident as a minor technical issue connected to her husband which has been blown out of proportion by supporters of Netanyahu who want to tear down the legal establishment at all costs.
Rozen responded to this last claim essentially saying that even if critics of the state prosecution are trying to campaign against them, then Ben Ari, Mandelblit and the rest of the system needs to work harder and be squeaky clean to set an example.
The watchdog dismissed Ben Ari's argument that the incident was related to her personal conduct, not her professional conduct, stating that law enforcement officials must be held to a higher standard regardless of whether the issue is professional or personal.
Rozen said that Mandelblit should issue no regulations to ensure allegations against top officials are handled without any cloud of impropriety that those officials could use their power to limit prosecutions against them.
In the meantime, Rozen said that the Rosh Ha’ayin municipality still needed to complete its own review of the issue, which should leave the determination beyond Ben Ari's influence in her capacity with national authorities.
The oversight czar did reject allegations that the ministry spokesman had improperly interfered on Ben Ari's behalf.
The back and forth between Rozen and Ben Ari has an additional side to it, because their two names will be forever linked as the prosecutor and judge in the conviction of former prime minister Ehud Olmert in the Holy Land trial.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Case 1000 Case 3000 case 2000 Case 4000
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo AOC's decision to withdraw from Rabin memorial is 'fake justice' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by