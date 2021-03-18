The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'We are not invisible': Rights group protest animal violence in Jerusalem

Just this week, a man in the north was filmed dragging two dogs while driving his car.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
MARCH 18, 2021 23:15
Cats sit on a bench in downtown Jerusalem, November 4, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Cats sit on a bench in downtown Jerusalem, November 4, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
In light of the recent shocking violence documented against animals that have circulated on social media, the Nine Lives rights group took to the streets of Jerusalem to protest on Thursday night, calling for local authority reforms, a local Jerusalem news site Kol Hair reported. 

Six protesters have been arrested so far. 
Protesters insisted that laws in place to discourage and punish those who mistreat and abuse animals actually be implemented – by local authorities and by the court. 
Just this week, a man in the north was filmed dragging two dogs while driving his car. And, in February, a Jerusalemite was arrested for abusing his dog.
Israel Police responded that they have opened an investigation and have removed the dogs from the owner's custody, transferring them to the local veterinarian.  
The protesters were carrying signs with pictures of dogs and cats, and the phrase "we are not invisible." 
The group also demanded that local authorities take full administrative responsibility to neuter and spay all animals, so that it is done in a safe and thorough manner.
Additionally, they insisted that medical attention be given to ill and hurt animals. 
"Currently, local authorities are not legally responsible to tend to the welfare of animals," said Nir Greenberg, one of the leaders of the protest, and part of the Nine Lives organization. 
He added that that is the main cause behind the overabundance of cats in Jerusalem – not enough oversight and regulation of neutering and and sterilization of streets cats.


Tags Jerusalem protests animal rights animals animal abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The High Court was right to allow Israelis into the country to vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's election campaigns lack the big ideas of the past

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Why Israel’s anti-vax party is a cautionary tale

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Merav Michaeli is the change Israel needs in 2021 - Ehud Olmert to 'Post'

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by