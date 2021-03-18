'We are not invisible': Rights group protest animal violence in Jerusalem



Six protesters have been arrested so far.

Protesters insisted that laws in place to discourage and punish those who mistreat and abuse animals actually be implemented – by local authorities and by the court.

Just this week, a man in the north was filmed dragging two dogs while driving his car. And, in February, a Jerusalemite was arrested for abusing his dog

Israel Police responded that they have opened an investigation and have removed the dogs from the owner's custody, transferring them to the local veterinarian.

The protesters were carrying signs with pictures of dogs and cats, and the phrase "we are not invisible."

The group also demanded that local authorities take full administrative responsibility to neuter and spay all animals, so that it is done in a safe and thorough manner.

Additionally, they insisted that medical attention be given to ill and hurt animals.

"Currently, local authorities are not legally responsible to tend to the welfare of animals," said Nir Greenberg, one of the leaders of the protest, and part of the Nine Lives organization.

He added that that is the main cause behind the overabundance of cats in Jerusalem – not enough oversight and regulation of neutering and and sterilization of streets cats.