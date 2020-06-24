The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
'Wear a mask. Save a life': Disabled figures rally public to wear masks

The campaign was accompanied by a video which showed each of the inspirational figures putting on their mask, noting if they can do it then so can the rest of the Israeli public.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 24, 2020 14:34
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
(photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
A number of disabled inspirational figures are leading a campaign to encourage their fellow Israelis to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, as cases in Israel have spiked in recent weeks, registering on average around 200-300 new cases each day following the ease of lockdown restrictions.
The campaign was accompanied by a video which showed each of the inspirational figures putting on their mask, noting if they can do it then so can the rest of the Israeli public.
Noam Gershony, who overcame a long and arduous recovery process on the way to the gold after suffering severe injuries when his Apache helicopter crashed to the ground near Ramot Naftali during the 2006 Lebanon War, organized the campaign alongside creative director Stephan Miller.
The featured, in order of appearance, include the first American licensed pilot without arms Jessica Cox, blind marathon runner Beza Nebeva, IDF war hero Zvi Shilon, who was injured by an IED placed along the Israeli-Gazan border and finally Carmel Yogev, an Israeli who was born without an arm - all putting on masks joyously with ease.
"Don't give us any excuses. If I can do it. If I can put on a mask and I can put on a mask. So can you," they each say in a joint statement within the video.
It closes with a message, "Wear a mask. Save a life."

Zachary Keyser and Allon Sinai contributed to this report.


