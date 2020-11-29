West Nile Virus found in northern West Bank, near Dead Sea

"Following the rains that fell all over the country, stagnant water has accumulated in many places," warned Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel. "There is still a fear of mosquitoes developing in stagnant water, so it is important to continue monitoring and exterminating if necessary, in order to prevent mosquito pests."

The mosquitoes were found in the Beit Aryeh and Peduel settlements in the West Bank and in Beit HaArava and Kalya near the northern Dead Sea.

Mosquitoes carrying the virus have been found The Samaria and Megilot Regional Councils were alerted by the ministry and have been instructed to increase monitoring and to carry out prevention and pest control if necessary.Mosquitoes carrying the virus have been found throughout Israel in recent months.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites, with symptoms taking between seven to 14 days to develop from the time of the bite.

Symptoms include fever, headache, weakness, joint and muscle pain, conjunctivitis, rash and sometimes nausea and diarrhea.

The ministry called on those who feel ill who live in areas where infected mosquitoes were found to be especially alert to the possibility of the virus amid the coronavirus outbreak.