Western Wall Tunnels to reopen after five-month hiatus amid COVID-19

Before the onset of the pandemic, the Western Wall Foundation typically welcomed in over a half-a-million visitors to the tunnels annually.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 18, 2020 11:23
The tunnels beneath the Western Wall. (photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/FLASH90)
The tunnels beneath the Western Wall.
(photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/FLASH90)
The historical sites of the Western Wall Tunnels will reopen after being closed for the past five months amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation pleasantly announced in a Tuesday statement.
The sites will open up this Thursday and will adhere to strict health regulations considering the health crisis. Tours will need to be scheduled in advance - as has been the case in the past due to the attraction's popularity - and will only accompany groups of up to 20 participants.
“We are excited to announce to the public that the Western Wall Tunnels sites are reopening after having been closed for 5 months due to the coronavirus pandemic," the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said in its statement. "Throughout the entire period of time, we have been working creatively to allow the public to connect to the Western Wall remotely – for prayer and virtual tours."
"Now we are pleased to be able to renew the visits, in accordance with regulations that preserve the public’s health.  As the end of the summer vacation nears and with the approach of Rosh Chodesh Elul, and the emotional time of Slichot (penitential prayers), we invite families and the entire public to return to visiting the Western Wall sites," the Western Wall Foundation said.
Following the onset coronavirus outbreak in Israel, the Western Wall Tunnels were configured into virtual form - allowing participants from Israel and around the world, who were unable to physically visit the historical sites, to experience them in the comfort of their own home. Users can still access the hour-long experience, that combines a moving 3D tour of the entire route with film clips and illustrations which bring history to life - all guided by an expert on the tunnel system via their website.
So far the virtual tour has been viewed by 20,000 people worldwide.

Zachary Keyser and Donna Rachel Edmunds contributed to this report.


