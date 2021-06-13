The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What economic legacy does Netanyahu leave behind? - analysis

As Benjamin Netanyahu concludes 12 years as Israel's prime minister, what is the legacy he leaves behind for Israel's economy?

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 13, 2021 15:41
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU is keenly aware of history and attuned to his place in it. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU is keenly aware of history and attuned to his place in it.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
As Benjamin Netanyahu concludes 12 years as Israel’s prime minister, what is the economic legacy he leaves behind?
Some might say that Netanyahu, a champion of free-market economics, has worked magic for Israel’s economy since he began his term in March 2009. Per-capita GDP grew 60% between then and 2020, from $27,500 to $43,689, and now places Israel among the top 20 nations in the world, while unemployment reached a record-low of 3.4% in the months before corona hit.
Israel’s hi-tech sector is legendary around the world for its innovation and growth, and billions of dollars are being pumped into the sector every month.
Consumer prices have declined in several categories, especially in the communications sector, and inflation, once a scourge disrupting economic activity, has become a non-factor.
Israel’s international credit ratings are excellent, the shekel is strong, and the country’s budget deficit swelled less than that of most countries during the pandemic.
During his term as Israel’s finance minister from 2003-2005, Netanyahu led much-needed privatization reforms, fought against monopolies, and increased competition while streamlining the tax system and steering more people to join the workforce. Netanyahu’s career has coincided with the country’s emergence from an emerging market to a global economic powerhouse, so for many, the question of Netanyahu’s performance in the economic sphere as prime minister is beyond question.
However, others see Netanyahu’s performance in far less rosy terms.
“Netanyahu’s legacy is one of missed opportunities,” said Prof. Dan Ben-David. president of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research and an economist at Tel Aviv University. “Given how capable and extraordinarily gifted Netanyahu is, the past 12 years have been just one big missed opportunity for Israel.
“If you look at labor productivity in Israel today – the amount produced per hour – it’s below most of the developed world, and we’ve been falling behind further and further behind for the past decade,” Ben-David said. “The gap between the G7 average and Israel has increased by more than threefold, and Netanyahu did nothing to turn this around.
“Israel’s education system is the worst in the developed world,” Ben-David continued. “Children’s knowledge in the core basic subjects – math, science and reading – is below those in every single developed country. And that’s without looking at haredi society, where many don’t even study the material or take exams. So it’s even worse than what the official data show.”
Other infrastructure problems continued to fester under Netanyahu, Ben-David said.
“The problems in the health system been ignored for decades, and didn’t start with Netanyahu, but the number of hospital beds available per capita has been in free fall, and we have the highest hospital congestion rates in the entire OECD.
“Meanwhile, if you look at Israel’s transportation infrastructure, we have about three times the congestion on the road as small European countries, even though we have 40% fewer vehicles per capita. The problem isn’t too many vehicles, it’s that we haven’t invested as much in the roads as we needed to, even as congestion kept increasing.”
On the social equality front, Ben-David expresses strong disappointment.
“We have a hi-tech sector that is very productive, which is owed to Israel’s universities that were built by the first generation and which Netanyahu didn’t invest much in. But Israel’s hi-tech sector is only about 10% of the total workforce, and 2.7% is in hi-tech manufacturing, which is responsible for 40% of Israel’s entire merchandise exports. So it’s a very small group that’s doing exceptionally well, which makes the entire average look fine, but the rest of Israel has been left behind.
“If you look at the tax burden, half of adults are so poor they pay no income tax, and 92% of the tax burden is carried by just 20% of the population. You can see the problems in the data on poverty and income inequality. Even though hi-tech productivity is very good, GDP per hour worked in Israel is among the lowest in the OECD. So someone is taking credit for a lot of things he shouldn’t be.”
Ben-David noticed that Netanyahu had some successes in increasing competition for some consumer goods, “but it wasn’t enough to noticeably lower prices in most cases, and that is what counts.”
Ben-David emphasized that Netanyahu’s failures were not for a lack of talent.
“As finance minister, he was phenomenal, and saved the economy,” said Ben-David. “Look at what he accomplished in securing the vaccine for the country. When it was to his political benefit, he did an amazing job, even after mismanaging the crisis terribly beforehand. Just imagine if he would have used his talent to save lives earlier.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Davey Disatnik, senior faculty member of the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University, had similar observations.
“Netanyahu has been prime minister for 12 years, so the changes that one would expect are more than a leader who is in for one term, but they don’t live up to that. Salary levels increased during Netanyahu’s tenure, but if you remove tech salaries, the picture is more problematic. GDP per capita has grown in relation to other OECD countries, but that is partially because those countries have older populations. Housing and consumer prices are still high, and Israel’s bureaucracy is still cumbersome. Integration of haredim and Arabs into the economy has been slow, as has infrastructure development. In short, there has been progress, but there is a lot more to do.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Finance Ministry economy economy of israel israel gdp
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

A different kind of politics: The new government has everything to prove

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

Bennett-Lapid gov't's first 100 days: 6 essential measures to be passed

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Ten Commandments for the Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Adam Milstein

Fight antisemitism: 'Never again' must be backed by actions - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by