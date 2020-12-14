The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What is the future of Israel-US relations under a Biden administration?

Hear leading Middle East and US experts discuss the new realities Thursday, December 17 at 17:00 Israel time / 10:00 EST / 15:00 UK time.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 15:47
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
What is the future of Israel-US relations in the aftermath of the 2020 US Presidential Elections? How must Israel deal with new political, cyber, and strategic realities on the ground? Will Israel’s normalization with Arab states continue, or will it grind to a halt? How will the Biden Administration approach the critical issues confronting the Middle East, from Israel-Palestinian relations to the Iranian nuclear capability? 
Click here to register 
These and other pressing matters will be discussed this Thursday, at 17:00 Israel time, 10:00 EST, and 15:00 UK time, at a special webinar sponsored by the Boris Mints Institute, the Center for the Study of the United States, and the Yuval Ne’eman Workshop for Science, Technology & Security.  
Entitled ‘The Aftermath of the 2020 US Presidential Elections: Politics, Cyber and Strategy’, this special Israel-US dialogue will feature a discussion with leading figures in the world of politics, science, and history on these critical issues. The Webinar will feature
Prof. Itamar Rabinovich, noted historian, former president of Tel Aviv University, and Israeli Ambassador to the United States from 1993-1996; Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, Chairman of the Israel Space Agency; Prof. Lee Epstein, Ethan A.H. Shepley Distinguished University Professor, Washington University, St. Louis, and Dr. Yael Sternhell, Head of the American Studies Program at Tel Aviv University. 
Each participant will bring their unique perspectives and expertise to the discussion. Professor Rabinovich, a veteran diplomat, is considered an expert on Syria and served as Israel’s chief negotiator with Syria between 1993 and 1996, while Professor Ben-Israel served as Director of the Defense R&D Directorate in the Ministry of Defense and formulated Israel’s cyber-security policy. Professor Epstein specializes in the US Supreme Court, and Dr. Sternhell is an authority on US History. 
Speaking in advance of the Webinar, Prof. Rabinovich suggested that the switch from the Trump Administration to the Biden Administration will be more than a shift from a Republican presidency to a Democratic one. “We will have a transition from an exceptional and unique presidency – that of Donald Trump – to a traditional one, of Joe Biden who is an old hand, a veteran of the Senate, and former Vice President.” The former Ambassador will analyze the prospects for further normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab-world and the importance of rebuilding alliances with moderates within the Democratic party.
Professor Epstein will be addressing the effects of the Presidential election on the Supreme Court. “One effect,” she notes, “was to prompt Republicans in the Senate to race through a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court Justice who died in September.” Professor Epstein will compare the Supreme Court’s rulings in two cases involving COVID and religious freedom – one that was issued when Ginsburg was still on the court, and one that was handed down after her death, when her replacement, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, had joined the bench.  
The program will be moderated by Dr. Udi Sommer, Department of Political Science and Head of the Center for the Study of the United States in Partnership with the Fulbright Program, Tel Aviv University, and will also feature Prof. Mark Shtaif, Rector, Tel Aviv University, and Prof. Itai Sened, Head of the Boris Mints Institute and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Tel Aviv University. 
The Boris Mints Institute is a part of the School of Social and Policy Studies at Tel Aviv University in Ramat Aviv and was founded by Dr. Boris Mints in 2015 to encourage research, planning, and innovative thinking in order to promote a significant positive change in the world. The Institute focuses on delivering detailed strategic blueprints for implementation to decision-makers worldwide, based on research conducted by the finest researchers and students in five research labs: Inequality, Renewable Energy, Sustainable Development, Water and Conflict Resolution. The Boris Mints Institute also awards the annual Boris Mints Prize – a $100,000 award to academics helping to solve strategic global challenges. 
For more information about the Webinar and to register, please click here



Tags Joe Biden us israel relations 2020 United States elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Normalized Israel-Morocco ties bring years of secret ties in the open By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El UAE sheikh buying half of Beitar Jerusalem signals bad news for bigots By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by