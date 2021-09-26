The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What’s the status of cancer patients six months after vaccination?

Six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the level of antibodies in cancer patients with solid tumors is reduced, but similar to that observed in the general population.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 20:19
Medical personnel is seen examining blood samples at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel. (photo credit: RAMBAM HEALTHCARE CAMPUS)
Medical personnel is seen examining blood samples at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel.
(photo credit: RAMBAM HEALTHCARE CAMPUS)
Six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the level of antibodies in cancer patients with solid tumors is reduced, but similar to that observed in the general population. The vaccine also appears to be safe and without any particular adverse effects for such patients, two studies by researchers at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa have shown.
A study led by Prof. Irit Ben-Aharon, director of the Oncology Center at Rambam Hospital, whose findings were published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, monitored 154 patients actively undergoing treatment for about half a year after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and compared the results with those of 135 healthy controls.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been following a group of cancer patients on active treatment for solid tumors, to see all the clinical outcomes of the disease. And when vaccination began, we looked into both the safety and efficacy of the inoculation,” Aharon said. “We used healthcare workers for the control group.
“The age was a key issue as the antibody response was correlated with the age of the individuals,” she added.
In the first part of the study, published a few months ago, researchers reported that only 30% of the patients developed antibodies after the first shot, but after the second, the response was similar to the one of the general population: 79% compared to 84%.
They continued to follow the patients for the following six months.
“We were surprised to see that the level in cancer patients decreased in a similar way to that of the general population, not worse,” Aharon noted. “This was not what we expected because some of these patients are going through treatment that affects the immune system.”
Rambam health care campus. (credit: MIKI AND GAL KOREN)Rambam health care campus. (credit: MIKI AND GAL KOREN)
Among those who did not develop antibodies, most – some 81% – were chemotherapy patients, “which makes sense because chemotherapy is a treatment that is known to hamper immune response,” Aharon noted.
While no specific difference was detected between different types of solid tumors, for other types of cancer, such as blood cancers, other studies showed that the response to the vaccine was much lower, she remarked.
Aharon said that in terms of getting a booster, solid tumor patients are recommended to get it.
In addition, another study, whose findings were recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, focused on assessing vaccine safety for cancer patients.
It considered 232 patients in active treatment and 261 healthcare workers as controls. It found a similar antibody response after the second dose – 86% developed antibodies – and no specific adverse effects.


Tags cancer vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Erbil Effort: Iraqis across the spectrum rally for ties with Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by