The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Which of Israel's sectors has the highest growth in education?

Over 2 million Israelis are enrolled in schools, a 24% increase since 2010.

By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 13:51
Empty classroom at Cramim school, Beit Hakerem, Jerusalem, October 21 2020 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Empty classroom at Cramim school, Beit Hakerem, Jerusalem, October 21 2020
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
In the current school year, 2020/21, 2.4 million children are studying in the Israeli education system, according to data from the “Broad View” system of the Ministry of Education (note that the current year data are not complete and are updated along the year). If only school children (excluding kindergartens) are included, we are left with about 1.87 million children.
A decade ago, in 2010, the number of children in schools in Israel was 1.51 million, which means that the number has since increased by 24%, or an average of 2% per year.
The education system is divided into sectors and not every sector grows at the same rate. Since 2010, the fastest growing educational sector has been ultra-Orthodox education, which is currently the second largest sector (after state education), and currently has 359,200 students in Israel. Haredi education has been growing since 2010 at an average rate of 3.6% per year.
It is interesting that in the previous decade (2000-2010), ultra-Orthodox education did not have the highest growth, since Bedouin education then grew at an average rate of 5.7% per year, compared to 4.7% in the ultra-Orthodox sector.
In the current decade, since 2010, state-religious education, education in the Bedouin sector, and state education in the Jewish sector have grown at a similar rate, by 2.3%, 2.1%, and 1.9% per year, respectively. State education in the Jewish sector is the largest group, numbering 809,600 students. It is interesting to see that in contrast to state-religious education and state education in the Jewish sector, the percentage increase in the ultra-Orthodox sector, although high, is declining.
A low percentage of growth was recorded in education in the Arab and Druze sectors. Both had a sharp decline in the growth rate from the previous decade, and in the Druze sector there was even a decline in the number of students. Between the two decades, the previous and the present, the only two sectors in which the growth rate was on the rise, were the state and the state-religious sector.
In Jerusalem, the picture is different. The average annual growth rate in 2010-2020 was 3.9% in Arab education – it seems that Jerusalem has not yet reached the low growth rate of this sector in Israel; in the ultra-Orthodox sector, the average annual growth rate was 2.4%, also significantly less than in Israel; in state-religious education in Jerusalem, the annual increase was 2.2%, similar to Israel; and in state education in the Jewish sector, there was no increase, unlike the situation in Israel.


Tags education school education ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Pollard puzzle: A pension but no parade - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready

NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by