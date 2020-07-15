The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Why isn't the Defense Ministry responsible for war against COVID-19 yet?

Where is Gantz? The IDF can handle this fight, and he knows it. He should fight for it.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 15, 2020 13:06
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
As the number of Israelis confirmed to have the deadly coronavirus keeps rising, those who understand the crisis say we need a military leader to get us back on track and through the winter.
At the time of writing, there were 22,704 Israelis battling the virus with 195 in serious condition and another 56 on ventilators. The total number of Israelis who lost their lives to the virus since the beginning of the epidemic in the country rose to 375 by Wednesday morning.
That number will definitely rise.
So where is Benny Gantz, our defense minister, who signed a unity deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in order to fight this virus?
It’s been three months since he signed that deal, something Israelis who voted for his Blue and White Party say was a betrayal by a man who swore never to sit with Netanyahu.
In those months, Israel went from one of the countries that successfully kept the virus under control to one which now sees over a thousand people per day contract the virus.
You can blame the reopening of the economy, the return to schools, or the gathering of the public in large crowds. But at the end of the day, the buck stops with government officials.
When the virus first took hold in Israel, former defense minister Naftali Bennett was at the helm of the ministry and was one of the first to urge increasing the number of coronavirus tests and providing quick answers to identify those infected with the virus and quarantine in separate facilities, saving the economy from collapse.
Understanding the scale of the pandemic, Bennett fought to transfer the responsibility of fighting the coronavirus from the Health Ministry to the IDF and defense establishment.
“We are in a war,” he said in March. “The IDF is a bulldozer and that’s what we need to fight against this virus.”
But that never happened either. And Gantz, who took over from Bennett, should still be fighting to get the responsibility of the fight under his ministry.
Like in the first wave, the IDF’s Homefront Command is hard at work in the field, day in day out, providing all that is needed to communities placed under lockdown and running the 20 coronavirus hotels that have been opened across the country for patients in light condition and those who need a secure place to quarantine.
But the IDF, which excels in managing crises, should be handed more responsibility in order to effectively manage the crisis and bring the numbers down once again.
And Gantz, a former Chief of Staff, should be at the forefront of that fight. Instead, he is busy playing political games with Netanyahu. Like there’s any time for that…
According to senior political sources close to Netanyahu, Gantz is “playing games with corona that endanger the lives of Israeli citizens” by opposing measuring which would help stop the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, a senior Kahol Lavan responded by saying that Netanyahu is playing with politics “instead of giving up responsibility for managing the corona crisis, “
Netanyahu should let the IDF win and let the Defense Ministry oversee the efforts in the field,” a senior Blue and White official said, adding that “this is not the time for politics or any battle that does not involve rehabilitating the economy, the health (system) and society.”
Already in March, Israel’s already overrun health ministry was struggling to handle the crisis. The ministry, which specializes in healthcare, is not built to handle an emergency of this magnitude like the defense establishment and the IDF.
Though the health ministry was able to save countless lives, they will be overwhelmed should the numbers continue to rise. We don’t want to see doctors on corona wards having to choose between who they can and cannot save.
And that is something that Gantz as defense minister should be fighting for as well. He has to stand up to Netanyahu and demand that he and his ministry and IDF be responsible for handling this war.
The buck should stop with him.


Tags Benny Gantz Defense Ministry IDF coalition Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey is increasingly becoming a threat to Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by