The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Will the High Court manage potential Bibi conflicts on legal appointments?

The justices were especially concerned about Netanyahu trying to influence legal appointments to tamper with his bribery trial.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 5, 2020 08:12
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask, stands inside the courtroom at the Jerusalem District Court as his trial opens on May 24. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a face mask, stands inside the courtroom at the Jerusalem District Court as his trial opens on May 24.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
In early May, the High Court of Justice conditioned green-lighting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the current government (despite his pending indictment for bribery) on a commitment by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to rein in any conflicts of interest.
The justices were especially concerned about Netanyahu trying to influence legal appointments to tamper with his bribery trial. Yet, a month later, Mandelblit has not presented anything. He has been granted three extensions to do so. The latest was an extension granted on Tuesday until at least June 15.
It is not even clear whether what the state presents on June 15, if it does not seek more extensions, will be a firm plan to tackle problematic conflicts and Netanyahu’s impact on appointments or just an initial update.
This means that six weeks after the High Court green-lighted Netanyahu on condition that the issue be under control, there likely will still be no control, and it is unclear when there will be.
And there are plenty of major appointments on deck that could impact Netanyahu’s legal fate. There is currently no state attorney, the official who heads the nation’s prosecution. A combination of Mandelblit and a selection committee with input from the political and legal classes will select a new one. Acting Israel Police Insp.-Gen. Moti Cohen has been in charge for around 18 months in a temporary status. His new boss, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, has not committed to keeping him in the job and may announce a replacement in the coming weeks.
When Ohana was acting justice minister, he implanted multiple candidates to be temporary state attorney. They were viewed by the legal establishment as unmitigated disasters picked to cause chaos and to 
politicize any legal actions against Netanyahu.
Mandelblit himself will be replaced in February 2022. This will be only a few months after Blue and White’s Benny Gantz is due to take over from Netanyahu. But Netanyahu likely will have a joint veto over 
key appointments in his role as alternate prime minister.
Five High Court justices, representing one-third of the bench – Hanan Melcer, Neal Hendel, George Kara, Uzi Vogelman and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut – will be replaced in the next four years. Netanyahu also may have joint veto power over who replaces them.
From the police to the prosecution to the attorney-general to the High Court – every facet of the legal system will change. Though Netanyahu’s indictment is already in the hands of the courts, a probe into his alleged misreporting of gains in stocks and a new probe of his wife, Sara, is still in the hands of the police and the prosecution.
Even regarding his case, if Netanyahu engages in any kind of plea-bargain negotiations later in the trial, whoever the new attorney-general is may make the call about whether to grant him lenient treatment. Justices appointed to the High Court may decide Netanyahu’s fate on any appeal from whatever verdict is reached by the Jerusalem District Court.
What progress has been made?
Last week, Mandelblit sent Netanyahu and all of the ministers a questionnaire to disclose all possible conflicts of interest.
According to the questionnaire, a copy of which was obtained by The Jerusalem Post, the back-and-forth process between Netanyahu and Mandelblit over clarifying disputed issues seems like it easily could be drawn out into August and maybe even beyond.
Each time Netanyahu is asked for information or Mandelblit presents Netanyahu with a proposed conflict-of-interest arrangement, Netanyahu has weeks to consider the issue. Mandelblit then has weeks to consider dilemmas raised by the prime minister.
An entire additional round of consultations and time periods is set off once Mandelblit wants to try to publicize the arrangement. This is all at the formal level. But the informal truths are at least as important. As noted by the NGO lawyers trying to disqualify Netanyahu in early May, all of the Bezeq-Walla Affair (Case 4000) came out of the prime minister concealing aspects of his relationship with Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch in two rounds of disclosures to Mandelblit and to the state comptroller.
If Netanyahu has proven himself to be serially incapable of full disclosure (this alone would not make him guilty of a crime), what is the point of a conflicts process built on what he chooses to disclose?
What if Mandelblit is going to go beyond Netanyahu’s disclosures?
If he will invoke his own limits on Netanyahu’s involvement in legal appointments, based on the pending indictment, then what is the purpose of the disclosure process and of delaying publicizing the arrangement for months?
Finally, as long as Netanyahu is prime minister or even alternate prime minister, he will control the Likud, the right-wing bloc and have a joint veto with Gantz on all major appointments.
It does not matter whether he is in the room to interview or debate an appointment. Someone from the Likud who takes orders from him will be in the room at all times.
If that is true, then isn’t the idea of a conflicts arrangement a farce, just as the NGO lawyers argued in early May?
In fact, in a previous extended interview, Yuval Feldman of the Israel Democracy Institute and Bar-Ilan University slammed the entire practice of conflicts-of-interest declarations as a conceptual failure.
Under the current approach, he said, in many cases the tactic is “harm reduction. Since we cannot prevent all harms, we ask people to disclose conflicts of interest.”
Admitting that declaring conflicts of interest “prevents some problems and conflicts of interest” situations from going forward, he argued that in many instances, declarations simply free people up “to behave in a corrupt way. By allowing people to say, ‘What I am doing is within the law’ and announce their conflict of interest... you make people worse because they think: Now I am free to behave as I want, instead of making them act better,” he said.
In essence, he said, conflicts of interest often mean that there is “disclosure that bad people want to do bad things.”
“And if you look at it from the perspective of good people who might be looking for excuses to promote their self-interest while maintaining an ethical self-image,” declarations of conflict of interest send the message that you can “keep up what you are doing. This makes the situation worse,” Feldman said.
At the end of the day, the High Court, Mandelblit and politicians like Gantz and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn will be the only real defense – if there is any – against improper interference with legal appointments.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu high court of justice Amir Ohana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by