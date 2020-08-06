Window of New Mexico Holocaust Museum smashed by vandals

The incident took place during the funeral of Georgia Rep. John Lewis on July 30. The museum’s window featured a poster of a large photo of an early 1960s civil rights march.

The head of the museum does not think it is a coincidence.

Executive Director Leon Natker told the Albuquerque Journal that the vandalism “makes the point for why it’s necessary to have this museum – why now, more than ever, this kind of cultural institution is necessary in our current dialogue.”

The museum’s logo says it is “Eliminating Hate and Intolerance One Mind At A Time.”

Closed for renovations at the time of the attack, the museum is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 1.

The window will cost about $1,000 to replace. In the wake of the attack, the museum also is trying to raise $2,000 to upgrade security.

