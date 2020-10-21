The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Woman granted divorce ten years after husband cut contact

Once their marriage was finalized, she became aware that her new husband had serious financial problems he expected her to help handle.

By EVE YOUNG  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 11:54
THE RABBINICAL court of Tel Aviv. It has been said that rabbinical courts allow men to hold back consent to divorce their wives in order to extort the women into agreeing to unfair overall terms. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
THE RABBINICAL court of Tel Aviv. It has been said that rabbinical courts allow men to hold back consent to divorce their wives in order to extort the women into agreeing to unfair overall terms.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A woman was granted a get (Jewish divorce document) this week after 10 years, and is free to pursue fertility treatments on her own terms. The woman, who asked to be identified only as "D,"  worked to obtain the get from a man who flew to Argentina soon after their marriage and cut contact with her soon after.
D met the man in Eilat and when she was diagnosed with cancer, the man would accompany her to medical treatments and offered to help her through the process of freezing embryos by marrying her.
Once their marriage was finalized, D became aware that the man had serious financial problems and expected that she would help handle them.
A few weeks after leaving to Argentina, the man cut ties with D. She was able to reach him a few times by phone and demanded he grant her a divorce. He refused and D did not hear from him again for another six years.
D's cancer went into remission and, with the approval of the court in Israel, she began to attempt to become pregnant.
Two years ago, D reached out to Yad La'isha, a legal aid center for agunot. The center's lawyer and Rabbinical Court advocate Tehila Cohen reached out to the man's family in an attempt to pressure him into granting the get. A lawyer representing the man made contact and the man agreed to grant the divorce on the condition that D would not use the embryos that they had frozen as a couple.
This would have ended D's attempts to become pregnant, and so negotiations between the parties continued until the man agreed to allow her to continue to use the embryos and grant her the get.
"The fact that [D] was already dealing with cancer and the frustration of trying to have a child and at the same time she was trapped in this marriage is completely unforgivable," said Pnina Omer, Director of Yad La’isha.
"It is time that we find a solution within Jewish law for the plight of these trapped women which is robbing so many of the chance to become mothers, to find love in what is essentially ‘halachicly-condoned isolation’. This is an unacceptable phenomenon that simply can’t continue to be ignored."
According to Rabbinate records, there are at least 400 women who have been refused a get in Israel but the real number is impossible to know, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.
If no progress has been made on a case in a year, it will be marked as closed, meaning that there could be many cases in which no progress has been made, and so a woman who is refused a get will not be counted in Rabbinate records.


Tags cancer divorce aguna agunot fertility
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The scourge of domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by