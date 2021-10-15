Woman kidnapped by her brothers from women's shelter

Israel Police thwarted an attempted kidnapping of a woman who was snatched from a women's shelter on Tuesday.

Police forces chased two vehicles after receiving a report that a young woman living in the Galilee was kidnapped from the shelter by her two brothers, who apparently planned to cause her harm

After the chase, the woman was found in one of the cars, which was stopped by the police near Tur'an Interchange in the north. When found, the woman was visibly upset and crying.

The other car was stopped near Maghar, also in the north.

Police were able to gain control of the two brothers as well as two additional suspects who were armed with M-16s and a pistol. They were all arrested.

Illustrative image of weapons and ammunition seized by Israel Police (credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)