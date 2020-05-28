Woman who helped normalize Israel-Sudan relations dies from coronavirus

One of the architects of Israel's and Sudan's normalization of relations, Najwa Gadaheldam, died of coronavirus after being flown to Israel to receive treatment according to foreign sources, Channel 13 reported.The arrangement was made after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Sudanese leader Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan where they spoke of strengthening the two countries' relations with one another, and well-wishes for Eid al-Fitr. Sudan diplomatic relations. According to reports, her plane was equipped with both a medical team and the necessary medicine and equipment to provide proper treatment. This was not enough however, as she passed away from the virus 24 hours later. The flight caught public attention after her plane took an unusual flight path and was picked up on radar and various flight tracking apps.According to foreign sources, Israel decided to try to give her medical treatment for the coronavirus, due to her previous involvement with laying the groundwork for Israel-
In February, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Sudanese leader Al-Burhan in February and announced that they would take steps toward normalization.
ברייקינג: מטוס מנהלים ישראלי (N84UP) נחת לפני זמן קצר בחרטום בירת סודאן.— איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) May 26, 2020
pic.twitter.com/dFAv6fw8F1
In February, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Sudanese leader Al-Burhan in February and announced that they would take steps toward normalization.