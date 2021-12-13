The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Worker at pharmaceutical company indicted on terrorism charges

A worker at a pharmaceutical company was indicted for providing materials for the production of explosives to terrorists.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 15:58
Explosive device ready for detonation made by Hamas terrorists in Hebron, Aug. 2019 (photo credit: SHIN BET)
Explosive device ready for detonation made by Hamas terrorists in Hebron, Aug. 2019
(photo credit: SHIN BET)
A worker at a pharmaceutical company was indicted on Monday on charges of aiding terrorist activity after he provided terrorists with five liters of hydrogen peroxide for the production of explosives in the West Bank.
In the first half of 2020, Mohammed Sunuqrut, a resident of Israel, met with his friend B.A. in a mosque in Ramallah, where his friend asked him to join a terrorist operation against Israel.
Sunuqrut declined but agreed to provide his friend with five liters of hydrogen peroxide for the purpose of producing explosives for terrorist activity. A few days later, he took five liters from the company he worked at and brought them to his friend in Bidu.
Sunuqrut refused to accept payment for the hydrogen peroxide because it was being used for terrorism.
According to the request filed to detain Sunuqrut until the end of the proceedings, he has confessed to the charges.
IDF soldiers arresting Hamas operatives in the West Bank (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF soldiers arresting Hamas operatives in the West Bank (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
During a widespread operation in September to arrest a Hamas terrorist cell that was planning attacks against Israelis, three Palestinian terrorists were killed in clashes with Border Police YAMAM in Bidu.
Part of the weapons found in the arrest operation against the heavily armed terrorist cell included enough explosive material to make three or four suicide belts.


Tags Terrorism West Bank Palestinian explosive device
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-US relationship too important for partisan lines - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Amir Elichai

By 2030, tech will redefine the way we manage emergency response - opinion

 By AMIR ELICHAI
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by