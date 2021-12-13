Worker at pharmaceutical company indicted on terrorism charges

A worker at a pharmaceutical company was indicted on Monday on charges of aiding terrorist activity after he provided terrorists with five liters of hydrogen peroxide for the production of explosives in the West Bank.

In the first half of 2020, Mohammed Sunuqrut, a resident of Israel, met with his friend B.A. in a mosque in Ramallah, where his friend asked him to join a terrorist operation against Israel.

Sunuqrut declined but agreed to provide his friend with five liters of hydrogen peroxide for the purpose of producing explosives for terrorist activity. A few days later, he took five liters from the company he worked at and brought them to his friend in Bidu.

Sunuqrut refused to accept payment for the hydrogen peroxide because it was being used for terrorism.

According to the request filed to detain Sunuqrut until the end of the proceedings, he has confessed to the charges.

IDF soldiers arresting Hamas operatives in the West Bank (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During a widespread operation in September to arrest a Hamas terrorist cell that was planning attacks against Israelis, three Palestinian terrorists were killed in clashes with Border Police YAMAM in Bidu.

Part of the weapons found in the arrest operation against the heavily armed terrorist cell included enough explosive material to make three or four suicide belts.