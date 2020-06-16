World Economic Forum names six Israeli start-ups as tech pioneers

The World Economic Forum on Tuesday named six Israeli start-ups to its 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers, identified as cutting-edge companies poised to have a significant impact on business and society.The 100 start-ups chosen annually by the WEF are invited to participate in the Switzerland-based organization’s workshops, events and high-level discussions. The Israeli start-ups joining the Technology Pioneers community are factory digitalization firm 3d Signals, slaughter-free meat developer Aleph Farms, cybersecurity team Morphisec, mass-transportation mobility platform Optibus, plant vision-technology start-up Prospera and industrial artificial-intelligence company Seebo.All the start-ups selected from the Middle East and North Africa by WEF are based in Israel.“This year’s class of Technology Pioneers are improving society and advancing their industries around the world,” said Susan Nesbitt, head of the WEF’s Global Innovators Community. “These are the companies that think differently and stand out as potential game-changers. We’re looking forward to the role they’ll play in shaping the future of their industries.”More than one-quarter of the 100 chosen start-ups are female-led, a WEF statement emphasized, representing more than double the industry average.A long list of past entries into the Technology Pioneers program have “gone on to become household names,” including Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Spotify, Twitter and Wikimedia.