World leaders send Israel condolences after Mt. Meron disaster

World and Jewish community leaders offered their condolences and prayers to Israelis following the stampede at the Mt. Meron Lag Ba'Omer celebration that killed 44 and injured at least 150 Thursday night.Jewish leaders and community organizations addressed the disaster on social media. "We are deeply saddened by the tragedy at Mount Meron," the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with all Israelis tonight, and we mourn with the families and friends who lost their loved ones.""We were shocked and saddened to learn about the horrible disaster that took place in Israel today which left dozens dead and injured," said the Jewish Federations of North America. "On this day, Lag BaOmer, we send a special prayer to those who have been affected by this tragedy."
Statements continue to roll in as the scope of the tragedy broadens and emergency services attempt to treat the injured. Worshippers are still trapped at the holy site, with 300 buses waiting on standby to rescue them.
"Our hearts are with everyone at the Mt. Meron Lag B’Omer celebration in Israel today." Said the American Jewish Committee, "We pray for the recovery of those injured and mourn for the families who lost loved ones in this unspeakable tragedy. May their memories be a blessing."Representatives from other countries also offered their condolences.
"Our hearts go out to the people of Israel tonight following the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron," said Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor. "We offer our condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones in this disaster, and wish a full and swift recovery to those injured."
Emanuele Giaufret, EU Ambassador to Israel, said that he was "Deeply saddened by the terrible news of injuries and deaths at Lag Ba'omer celebration on Mount Meron. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes of speedy recovery to all those that were injured."
