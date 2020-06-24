Yesh Atid protests submarine affair with Zeppelin

"The Submarine Affair will continue to hover over us until the truth will be revealed," Yesh Atid-Telem leader Yair Lapid said. "This is the most serious security-related corruption scandal since the state was founded. [Gantz] now has an opportunity to prove that he cares more about national security than his own cabinet seat."

The Yesh Atid-Telem faction found a creative way to raise awareness for its call for a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair on Wednesday: Sending a Zeppelin that looks like a submarine to hover over the Knesset.The Justice Ministry announced criminal charges in December against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s lawyer, a former top aide and an ex-navy chief over a $2 billion purchase of submarines from Germany. Netanyahu was questioned by police but is not a suspect in the long-running investigation into suspicions that the local agent for the vessels’ builder, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, part of the Thyssenkrupp group, paid bribes to Israeli officials.The Knesset plenum is expected to vote on Wednesday to reject a request by Yesh Atid-Telem for a commission of inquiry to investigate Netanyahu's role in the affair. The request is intended to embarrass Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who repeatedly spoke in favor of a commission of inquiry during the past three election campaigns.Quotes by Gantz and other Blue and White leaders calling for the commission were printed on the Zeppelin. Yesh Atid-Telem activists also protested outside the Knesset.Reuters contributed to this report