Zivotofsky's 18 year quest for US passport stamped Jerusalem, Israel ends

After their son Menachem’s birth in 2002, Ari and Naomi Zivotofksy asked for a passport that recorded his birthplace as Jerusalem, Israel but received the document only this Friday - some 18 years later.“I am honored to receive this passport as a representative of the many American citizens who were born in Israel, who can now have their official government docents reflect the fact that they were born in Israel. I want to thank my parents who started this process, long before I understood anything,” Menachem said. He spoke at a brief ceremony at the US embassy in Jerusalem, in which US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman officially handed him his passport, the first one ever to link Jerusalem with the State of Israel. His parents, told The Jerusalem Post prior to the ceremony that they had requested to register his place of birth as Israel, fully believing such a step would happen, because a 2002 US Congressional Law that had just passed, gave them the option to do so.They were surprised therefore when the consular office rejected their request. The consular officer was “emphatic about it,” Ari said. They filed a legal appeal, which went twice to the US Supreme Court, which ultimately ruled that Congress has exceeded its authority and that the decision with regard to country designation was under the purview of the White House.Menachem, a slim teen, who wore a white button down shirt, black slacks, and a black skull cap, said it was exiting to be part of history.