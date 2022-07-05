Tourism and Transport Ministries announce decongestion plan

Israel's Tourism and Transport Ministries are rolling out a new plan to combat the current employee shortage in both departments.

Recent shortages have caused significant congestion all over the country, particularly at Ben-Gurion Airport due to newly-loosened travel restrictions for foreign tourists.

The ministries are calling on private companies and businesses in the sectors of tourism, transport, aviation, border control and other relevant areas to post any open positions on a website that is going to be set up. This will, ideally, function as a central database for those looking for jobs and provide employers with a tool to advertise vacant positions.

The plan also includes a marketing campaign to encourage members of the Israeli public to consider careers in the tourism, transport and aviation industries.

Tourism and Transport team up

Israeli Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov visits at Ben Gurion International Airport, on June 14, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said in a statement, “The lines in Ben Gurion Airport, the standard of service in hotels that has been affected and many other problems caused by the shortage of employees, demands of us creative solutions.

"Therefore, together with my friend, the Minister of Transport Merav Michaeli, we are embarking on a process that will connect the public to vacant jobs in tourism-related industries, such as aviation and border control.”

Background

El Al airlines has reported difficult in rehiring employees to recover from the layoffs it made during the period of Israel's tight COVID-19 travel restrictions. This coupled with Ben Gurion's struggle to handle increased traveler capacity has made travel in and out of Israel particularly arduous lately.

Israel has also seen multiple bus driver strikes this summer. Drivers made the claims that their pay is too low and they do not feel safe on the job, and they called on the Transportation Ministry to do something about these issues.