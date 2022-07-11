Police arrests man suspected of attempted kidnapping in Pardes Hanna

A Pardes Hanna resident was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 16-year-old girl last week, an Israel Police Spokesperson reported.

Israel Police opened an investigation into the attempted kidnapping last Sunday after they got reports that a man had tried to force the girl into his car trunk.

The suspect grabbed the girl while she was working out but was forced to let her go after her screams alerted the people in the area.

The investigation

The investigation led police to the suspect, and they intend on requesting the court to extend his arrest on Monday.

Israel Police (illustrative) (credit: Moti Karelitz/Flash90)

The investigation is still ongoing.

In June 2011, a 16-year-old girl was kidnapped near where the latest attempt occurred. The girl managed to open the door of the vehicle and jump out as it was driving. Akram Abu Mukh, a 29-year-old man from Baka al-Gharbiya was sentenced to 33 months in prison after he admitted to kidnapping the girl with the intention of raping her.