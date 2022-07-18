The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli Opera dusts off Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’

A crowd favorite, La Traviata was the first opera shown here a century ago, when productions were held at Eden Cinema, and the fourth after the grand 1985 opening of the Israeli Opera.

By HAGAY HACOHEN
Published: JULY 18, 2022 22:03
ANUSH HOVHANNISYAN plays ‘Violetta.’ (photo credit: ROBERT KOLOYAN)
ANUSH HOVHANNISYAN plays ‘Violetta.’
(photo credit: ROBERT KOLOYAN)

Opera aficionados raised their glasses across the country this summer in anticipation of the the Israeli Opera’s up-and-coming production of La Traviata.

Verdi’s adaptation to Alexandre Dumas fils’ 1896 novel La Dame aux Camélias depicts a lost woman. Violetta (Anush Hovhannisyan) is a courtesan, an attractive vivacious woman who keeps admirers and holds banquets. Young Alfredo Germont (Leonardo Capalbo) is smitten.

He begs her to walk away from this allegedly empty existence and from Barone Douphol (Noah Briger) to live with him.

Amazingly, she accepts. Her happiness ends when Père Germont (Sebastian Catana) explains she is destroying his son’s future. In so doing, the entire house of Germont is put in peril. The clash between social norms and personal happiness is enmeshed with profound issues we still face today.

Among them, the power of money and the social roles men often impose on women. Which of the loves the opera explores will win? Which love has a right to?

A crowd favorite, La Traviata was the first opera shown here a century ago, when productions were held at Eden Cinema, and the fourth after the grand 1985 opening of the Israeli Opera under Tel Aviv mayor Shlomo Lahat.

Director Alessandro Talevi, who placed it during the Belle Époque for the 2014 Opera North production, now invites us to go even deeper – to peek behind the glamorous coating.

Violetta is financially supported “by men who want to own this prize,” Talevi said. “Look at [opera star] Maria Callas,” he offered, “and her husband [shipping magnate Aristotle] Onassis. He once told her: ‘You have a whistle in your throat. That is all you are.’” The urge to own or control the beauty, the talent, is not always joined with genuine love of the person possessing these traits.

In Leeds, Talevi had Alfredo slam wads of cash at Violetta’s face in an angry rejection of her loving support of their joint life. In this production, Israeli fashion firm Factory 54 partnered with the opera to offer an even more dangerous vision.

Fashion designer Anja Vang Kragh reimagined Violetta’s high society events as “human peacocks dancing their own danse macabre” offering a vision of women dancers clad in diamonds. This offers us a reflection of the cutting truths hidden within our fleeting human joys.

Factory 54

Factory 54 is walking in the footsteps of the 2013 Paris Opera production of Ravel’s Bolero, which had costumes designed by Givenchy (Riccardo Tisci) and the 2016 Rome Opera production of La Traviata with costumes created by Maison Valentino (Maria Grazia Chiuri, Pierpaolo Piccioli).

Opera writer Yitzhak Shamoa suggested Verdi’s Paris is not the actual city but “a capital of the world, a dream universe shared by all of humanity.”

Who has listened to “Sempre libera” (Always Free), the aria Violetta sings when she first rejects Alfredo, and not longed to also live life going from pleasure to pleasure, “vo´che scorra il viver mio/ pei sentieri del piacer” (Flowing along the surface/ of life’s path as I please)?

IN A stunning Royal Opera production, Renée Fleming holds a goblet and slaps the rear of a Cupid statue to drive the point across – no foolish romance for her. In Talevi’s vision “we make it more sensual, it is her enjoyment of her own body,” not love of champagne, which makes her dilemma so great.

“She is a transgressor,” Talevi offered, “we need people like that. She responds to the voyeurism around her but also holds an inner being others do not know. Alfredo does see it, which changes her life.”

This production was meant to open much earlier, soprano Anush Hovhannisyan explained, “but 15 production members got COVID-19,” she did too.

“I couldn’t sing at all,” she shared, “couldn’t make a noise to save my life.”

Having played the role at the Welsh Opera under Sarah Crisp, Hovhannisyan thinks it is a great compliment for both Dumas fils, and Verdi, that La Traviata is so universally lauded today.

A glance will reveal it was produced eight times during the first 20 years of the New Opera, more than any other show. Talevi himself will travel to Leeds to oversee a revival of the 2014 production, then to Bologna, where an entirely new production will be staged.

“The human being rarely changes,” Hovhannisyan offered, “so the story of sacrifice for love can be set in Paris or the Congo, it is universal. La Traviata would have worked even on Mars.”

“People make theater as a lab for society,” she suggested, “one comes to the theater to see what if.”

Born in South Africa, Talevi collects art made by two important Jewish artists who were highly important to the Rainbow Nation. They are Lippy Lipshitz and Wolf Kibel.

Kibel, who nearly perished of malaria and was so broke he slept on the Tel Aviv beach during the 1920’s, and rejected the dictations of the Bezalel school to follow his own artistic values.

“One of the things I like about working with the Opera in Tel Aviv is that it still has some of the utopian idealism which made this city,” Talevi shared. Lauding the support and artistic freedom the opera grants artists.

“One of the things I like about working with the Opera in Tel Aviv is that it still has some of the utopian idealism which made this city.”

Alessandro Talevi

Hovhannisyan, who lived here in the 1990’s, described how she was brought up in a musical family by a cellist father (Hovhannes Hovhannisyan) and a radio producer mother (Ophelya Asatryan), and enjoyed the generous support of the great composer Edvard Mirzoyan. It was Mirozyan who helped her move to Scotland to continue her musical education.

“Half of my heart,” Hovhannisyan added, “is always here in Tel Aviv.”

La Traviata by Verdi will premiere at the Israeli Opera on Friday, July 22, at 1 p.m. with the last performance slotted for Wednesday, August 10, at 6 p.m. Sung in Italian with Hebrew and English surtitles. For tickets, visit: shorturl.at/bmIRU.



Tags Tel Aviv Culture in Israel opera
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020
3

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
4

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
5

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by