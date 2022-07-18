The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gold 'loyalty' medallion with Netanyahu's face offered to Likud MKs

It is described as "a necklace that symbolizes the return of the real prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the premiership."

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 18, 2022 13:12
An image of the gold medal of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now for sale! (photo credit: Screenshot/Only-Bibi.com)
An image of the gold medal of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now for sale!
(photo credit: Screenshot/Only-Bibi.com)

A necklace with a gold medallion with the head of opposition and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu etched on it next to a Star of David was offered to attendees of a private political event in Givat Ze'ev on Sunday evening. Attendees included Likud MKs Israel Katz, Keren Barak and Keti Shitrit.

In a video from the event that circulated on social media, Likud primary candidate Heidi Mozes is seen putting the necklace around Katz's neck while saying, "This is a declaration of loyalty." Katz immediately removed the necklace.

"We are proud to be in this party, in which we have excellent representatives and a soon-to-be prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu," Mozes is then heard saying.

"Yesterday, at a gathering in Givat Ze'ev, someone tried to put a necklace around my neck," Katz wrote on Twitter on Monday morning. "I never wear necklaces and therefore as you can see in the video – I immediately removed it without knowing what it was. I would not have responded to such an unimportant episode, if the media had not tweeted: 'Israel Katz wore a necklace with the figure of Bibi.' This is what biased falsification looks like," Katz wrote. 

The necklace quickly gained popularity, however, and its creator, Raz Pereg, said in an interview on Ynet that his phone had not stopped ringing all morning with requests to buy it.

The necklace's name on the website selling it is "the necklace of loyalty." It is sold in silver or gold and costs between NIS 79 and 99, according to the website.

"The more people who wear the necklace, the more the Left will understand that we are still here and do not intend to give up."

Website

It is described as "a necklace that symbolizes the return of the real prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the premiership. The more people who wear the necklace, the more the Left will understand that we are still here and do not intend to give up," the website reads. It also calls on buyers to upload pictures to social media while wearing the necklace.

Some support, others against

While some Likud members said they had no problem with the necklace, others took issue with it.

"This has no place," MK David Bitan said on Army Radio. "There are some activists who stepped out of bounds. This does not represent the Likud and one should not get excited about every one of them," he said.

Mozes, on the other hand, said that she would continue to wear the necklace proudly.

"If the queen of England has a coin, why should Netanyahu not?" she said in an interview on 103 FM.

Mozes was asked whether this constituted idol worship and responded, "Of course not, people are getting mixed up. When we see all the members of Labor come and choose [Labor leader Merav] Michaeli to continue to be the leader, that is not idol worship? What is the difference? When it is on the Right it is idol worship but [when it is] on the Left it isn't?" Mozes said.

Mozes is the daughter of former United Torah Judaism MK Menachem Eliezer Mozes.

In a similar affair last week, Likud MK Shlomo Karhi was photographed with a supporter and a gold statuette of Netanyahu's head. The photo triggered responses from many coalition MKs. Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, for example, tweeted a verse from the Ten Commandments in the book of Exodus that prohibits idol worship, "You shall not make for yourselves an idol, nor any image."

Yamina MK Yomtob Khalfon took a shot at Karhi, writing on Twitter in response to the medallion, "Meet Shlomo Karhi's new tefillin." 



