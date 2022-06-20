Elections reactions: Netanyahu vows that Likud will lead next government

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced that they were dissolving Knesset on Monday to the disappointment of the coalition and the delight of the opposition.

"This is an evening of great news for the many Israeli citizens," said opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. "After a resolute fight from the opposition in the Knesset and much suffering of the Israeli public, it's clear to everyone that the most failing government in the history of the country has finished its journey.

"The government that relied on supporters of terrorism, that forfeited the safety of its citizens, that raised the cost of living to previously unseen record highs, that took unnecessary taxes - that government is going home.

"My friends and I will establish a nationalistic government led by Likud. A government that will take care of you, all of Israel's citizens without exception, a government that will lower taxes, lower prices, lead to great accomplishments. And more than anything, a government that will bring back the national pride so that you can walk the streets with your head held high."

"The government did good work. It is too bad that the state has been dragged to elections." Defense Minister Benny Gantz

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu? (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Just as I warned, the irresponsibility of certain MKs in the coalition brought on the inevitable result," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar. "The goal in the next election is clear: preventing the return of Netanyahu to power and enslaving the nations to his interests."

"Well done to Lapid and Bennett who are being responsible and choosing to lead rather than be pulled along," said Labor MK Eran Hermoni. "I wish Lapid luck in his role as prime minister."

"The change government has begun to return Israel to its citizens," said Labor leader Merav Michaeli. "The change coalition united different sections of Israeli society. I am proud that Labor took part in the coalition."

Opposition reactions

"Naftali Bennett, you could have prevented the nightmare you put the country through," said Likud MK Miri Regev. "You and your business partner Yair Lapid, who just like businessmen who are going through bankruptcy, are chasing away assets and exchanging owners.

"This won't help you, your story is over. The Israeli public understands exactly who you are. Go home." MK Miri Regev

"I hope that a new sun will rise on the State of Israel," said MK Itamar Ben Gvir. "The people need a fully right-wing government that will repair the damage done by the dangerous government and return security to the streets. With God's help, this time it's the Right's turn to win.

"Soon, with the help of God, we will have Jewish unity, Zionism and real nationalism that will lead Israel," said Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich.

"I'm so happy that we've come to the last episode of the long series 'Bennett and his lies,'" said MK Simcha Rothman. "Those who promised not to sit in Knesset under Lapid, are crowning him today to be the first Israeli prime minister to meet US President Joe Biden.

"But what else can you expect from those who swore not to sit with supporters of terrorism and in the end gave them the power of veto over all the decisions of Israel's government?" He continued.