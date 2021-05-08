The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Acclimating to the outside world in style

A stay at Shalom Hotel & Relax in Tel Aviv is a lovely way to acclimate to the world once again as we evolve from the pandemic. Highly recommended.

By DEBI RUBIN  
MAY 8, 2021 15:40
THE ROOFTOP patio of the Shalom Hotel & Relax in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: NATHAN DVIR)
THE ROOFTOP patio of the Shalom Hotel & Relax in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: NATHAN DVIR)
Wouldn’t you like to get away and really break loose from the past 14 months of lockdown/isolation/pandemic panic/worry/Zoom/remote everything but control? Maybe even forget about our recent global shared history and most everything that came with it. It might not seem possible. Indulge me for a moment and let’s share a fantasy, made possible by the Shalom Hotel & Relax in Tel Aviv.
Listen and hear the sound of the ocean rocking against the shore. There is a gentle breeze even though it is warm and very typically sunny. Walk down a crisp white walkway past a wide porch with chairs and tables. Sound good so far? Stop! You must produce a “Green Pass” if you want to continue. No problem you can do that. Maybe with a little fumbling, but no problem, just need to download the Ramzor app.
“Would you like a glass of wine? Yes? Red or white?”
Have you ever been offered a glass of wine while fumbling for documentation? This must be a fantasy and so far, I like it.
Documentation is produced. Sit, relax and enjoy the wine before going up to the room. The area is ever so inviting with plush chairs, low tables and soft music (not Muzak). Walls have marvelous drawings, sketches and posters covering them. Make a note to yourself to check them out more carefully. Clearly, a lot of care has gone into the design and curation here.
You are ready to go to your room now.
The room has all the charm and attention to detail, design, light and comfort as the lounging and dining areas. Two wonderful Michael Argov drawings are in the room. There is espresso, coffee, tea, pretty macaroons, Israeli wine, Wi-Fi, full Internet entertainment and information options. The bed is sumptuous. Lighting is strategically and intelligently placed. Big windows reveal Tel Aviv’s rooftops and skyscrapers that seem to go on forever. The bathroom is modern, clean and luxurious. In fact, the shower is delightful.
Stash your stuff, grab what you need and go have some fun. A walk on the beach down to the old Tel Aviv port is perfect. Bicycles are available for the asking if you’d like to cycle around. Make sure to be back in time for happy hour with a nice selection of drinks and yummy light snacks. Do not forget your 7:15 p.m. massage. This is pretty nice.
When you arrive for that massage the sun is beginning to sink down into the Mediterranean. The charming rooftop provides an ideal setting to watch that sinking sun and drink in the golden early evening light. With a variety of comfy seating and reclining options you might be tempted to stay awhile.
Back in the room after dinner and pretty tuckered out, it is a great treat to climb into that bed and find it as sumptuous as it looks. You sleep well. In fact, better than you’ve ever slept before in a hotel.
Breakfast time! The renowned Israeli breakfast is served in a most elegant fashion. A wide variety of salads, cheeses, fish, pastries, breads, fruit and vegetables are plated on a buffet for the taking and is constantly replenished. Very good coffee of your choice is offered and served, as well as teas.
The friendly staff is busy making everyone comfortable and happy. “How would you like your eggs prepared?” They are prepared and served to order. “Oh, you don’t care for eggs, perhaps you’d like a Belgian waffle.” Everything is fresh, enticing and delicious.
As you look around the dining area, marveling at the art, it feels a bit like a museum. Ronli at the desk tells you that, indeed, it is a Michael Argov collection acquired by the hotel.
Argov grew and matured as an artist along with the state. Born in Vienna in 1920, Argov came to Israel in 1932, finished agricultural school, then moved on to kibbutz, the Palmah and back to his parents in Tel Aviv. In the seaside city, he reignited his love of art and began his career. He studied locally before moving his studies to Paris.
 In ’48, Argov returned home to defend the new state serving as an intelligence officer before returning to Paris for a 10-year stint to further his studies. His line is tender, firm and sure revealing various influences he encountered. The collection of Argov’s work is a treasure.
The past 14 months have been at best, a challenge. We are fortunate and blessed that we are returning to “normal” life. Normal feels a bit like a fantasy, but a stay at the Shalom Hotel & Relax is not.
The Shalom Hotel & Relax on Hayarkon Street in Tel Aviv reopened March 11 after being closed for almost a year. All the employees (they really are like a family) were on leave without pay the entire time. They are palpably happy to be back.
Very Israeli in outlook and operation, Shalom generally caters to foreign tourists featuring Israeli products and sensibility. There are special weekday rates as well as special rates for club members.
A stay at Shalom is a lovely way to acclimate to the world once again as we evolve from the pandemic. Highly recommended.
The writer was a guest of the hotel.


Tags travel hotel review Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Lapid, Bennett need to form a unity government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by