Actor David Lander, famous for playing Squiggy, dies aged 73

Jewish-American actor David L. Lander, most well-known for his role as Squiggy in the ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley, passed away at the age of 73 following a long battle with multiple sclerosis, his family confirmed to entertainment news outlet Variety.Lander, the son of two Jewish schoolteachers from New York, gained widespread fame for his role in the ABC sitcom alongside longtime collaborate Michael McKean, who played the role of Lenny. The two had frequently collaborated together since college, appearing in multiple films and TV shows together, though their most famous appearance was in Laverne & Shirley, a spin-off of the widely successful Happy Days that ran from 1976-1983. But in addition to his acting career, Lander was also well known for his work in MS advocacy, a disease affecting the brain and spinal cord he had suffered from for nearly 40 years. But despite being diagnosed in 1984, the actor never disclosed this information until 1999, in his book Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn't Tell Nobody, according to People Magazine.And ultimately, it was complications from this disease that caused his death, with his wife Kathy and daughter Natalie, along with Natalie's husband, by his side at Los Angeles's Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at the time of his death, Kathy told TMZ.McKean was one of the first to post tribute to his longtime colleague, posting on social media an old photo of the two of them.
Other notable celebrities ranging from Mark Hamill to Rob Reiner and Kevin Smith took to social media to mourn his passing.
December 5, 2020
