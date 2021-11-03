African Christians to gather at Foreign Ministry in support of Israel

A group of pro-Israel Christians in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will host an event next week in support of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and his decision to open a trade office in Israel and to accept Israel into the African Union with observer status.

The event, which will be held at the country’s Foreign Ministry, is a project of DR Congo Benit Israel - the local branch of Africa Bless Israel - in collaboration with the Congolese Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus and Christian churches and ministries.

The announcement of the event comes one week after Tshisekedi visited Israel and met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, during which he made an announcement that his country would open a diplomatic and trade office in Jerusalem. The two leaders also discussed strengthening collaboration on issues of agriculture, communications and trade.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

“This is a major victory for faith-based diplomacy and shows why it is essential to continue strengthening Israel’s ties with Bible-believing Christians worldwide,” Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein said of Tshisekedi’s commitment to opening the office in Jerusalem.

Tshisekedi, who also serves as chairman of the African Union, was one of the key catalysts for accepting Israel into the aU with observer status, a move that has received some strong push back from a minority of the union’s 55 member states. South Africa, Algeria and several others criticized the move and called for the reassessment at last month’s meeting of the executive committee. The decision is now set for reevaluation at the beginning of 2022.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

“Our goal is to demonstrate popular and legislative support for the important work of our president and AU chair in strengthening ties with Israel,” said MP Didler Kabampele Ngabul, who will speak at the event. “Millions of Christians stand firmly behind the decision to include Israel as observers in the AU.”

Another MP, Henriette Wamu, said that “Africa stands to benefit greatly by proudly advancing diplomatic relations with Israel. As we know, those who bless Israel shall be blessed.”