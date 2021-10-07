Arnold Schwarzenegger ties January 6 insurrection to rise of Nazism

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger compared the insurrection on the US Capitol on January 6 to the rise of the Nazi party in the 20th century during an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

The Terminator star compared the two events, arguing that both their occurrences are a result of people being told lies about political elections on the CNN podcast "Total Recall: California's Political Circus."

Days after the insurrection occurred, Schwarzenegger called the violence Kristallnacht , which is considered the beginning of the Holocaust caused by the Nazis.

"I grew up in Austria. I'm very aware of Kristallnacht, or The Night of Broken Glass. It was a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938," he said in the podcast.

He compares that event to the insurrection by saying that "the broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol."

It was so sad what happened on January 6th," he continued. "I'm not calling anyone a Nazi by any means, but just what happens to when people are being lied to about elections and how everything can go really quickly south."

This is not the first time that Schwarzenegger has made headlines due to political statements. In August, he stated that those who do not get the COVID vaccine are " schmucks ."

Furthermore, in the 1990s, the Simon Wisenthal Center had researched Schwarzenegger's father's background and discovered that he had been a member of the Nazi Party, but had not partaken in any of its atrocities.

Ron Kampeas/JTA and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.