The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Valentine's Day: How do Jewish couples meet, marry?

Focusing on 11 couples, engaged or married, who met through an intermediary – a friend, classmate, family member, rabbi, matchmaking app or a Facebook group.

By LEAH HAKIMIAN
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 20:14
LAUREN AND ERIC met through JSwipe in 2015. (photo credit: Janet Lanza)
LAUREN AND ERIC met through JSwipe in 2015.
(photo credit: Janet Lanza)

How do Jewish couples meet and marry? This is a question I’ve researched for over two decades. I’ve interviewed more than 175 couples and related some of their stories in Part I of my series for The Jerusalem Post, published for Tu B’Av 2021, under the heading: “Where did they meet?” 

The focus was on couples who met in recent years without others being involved – no friends; no relatives; no matchmakers; and no Internet. They were simply going about their business – working and volunteering, traveling on planes and buses, skiing and hiking in Israel and Nepal, in synagogues and at universities. In other words, love is everywhere.

Today’s article, Part II of the series, addresses the question: How did they meet? It focuses on 11 couples, engaged or married, who met through an intermediary – a friend, classmate, family member, rabbi, matchmaking app or a Facebook group.

Michael J. Rosenfeld, of Stanford University, and Reuben J. Thomas, from the University of New Mexico, authored two research papers on the way that heterosexual Americans meet: in 2010, “Meeting Online: The Rise of the Internet as a Social Intermediary,” and in 2019, “Disintermediating your friends: How Online Dating in the United States displaces other ways of meeting.”

They note the following: “Before World War II, mate selection was dominated by family, and by the pool of potential mates available in the neighborhood, the church and the primary or secondary school.

DANIELLE AND DREW met through CoronaCrush Facebook group in 2020. (credit: ACGOODMAN PHOTOGRAPHY) DANIELLE AND DREW met through CoronaCrush Facebook group in 2020. (credit: ACGOODMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)

“In 2009, meeting through friends was by far the most common way (this group) met. Since 2009, however, meeting through friends has declined sharply… and the couples now are much more likely to meet online than to meet any other way.

“People used to make up stories about how they met, so they wouldn’t have to admit that they met online, but now many people embrace it.”

The introduction of smartphones around 2007 brought “the dating app off the user’s desktop and into their pocket, making dating accessible everywhere and at all times.”

In 2009, about 22% of the couples met online and by 2017, that number had risen to about 39%.

DO THESE statistics represent the Jewish world? Probably, to some extent, though research is lacking to confirm this. Clearly the number of Jewish-based apps has increased since the founding of JDate in 1997.

The Orthodox establishment is joining the wave, including the OU (Union of Orthodox Organizations) and Chabad (https://www.chabadmatch.com/). The scope of the apps has also widened. On the JDate profile today, a member’s options include Conservadox, Conservative, Hassidic, Orthodox (Modern, Ba’al Teshuva and Frum), Reconstructionist, Reform and “Culturally Jewish.” 

Many still promote the idea of “friends setting up friends.” In 2018 at www.marthastewart.com, the writer concludes: “Long before… online dating, the best way for singles to meet was by means of introduction through close friends and family. 

“While dating apps and online dating have streamlined this process quite a bit, it can be complicated. That’s why dating and relationship experts agree that the tried-and-true way of meeting potential suitors through folks who know you is still one of the best ways to find a partner.” 

Shmuely Boteach, a prominent relationship expert, writing in The Jerusalem Post in May 2020, advocates the move “to deputize all the earth’s inhabitants to become matchmakers.”

Dr. Leah Hakimian is a chronicler of Jewish love and matrimony who researches the question: how Jewish couples meet and marry.



Tags weddings jewish marriage online dating jews Valentine's Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by