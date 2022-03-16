The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Government falls: Next PM to be chosen in battle royale

Purim Shpiel: The following is a satirical article from The Jerusalem Post's annual parodic Purim page, The Jerusalem Roast. Enjoy!

By GRILL HOPMAN
Published: MARCH 16, 2022 22:10
PROSPECTIVE KNESSET members, including Benjamin 'Bruiser' Netanyahu, Arye 'Dirty' Deri and Naftali 'Mysterioso' Bennett, prepare to do battle.
PROSPECTIVE KNESSET members, including Benjamin ‘Bruiser’ Netanyahu, Arye ‘Dirty’ Deri and Naftali ‘Mysterioso’ Bennett, prepare to do battle.
(photo credit: Milk Israel Selfie)

One hundred and twenty lawmakers will step into the Knesset plenum to decide the next prime minister in a contest of strength and skill that is definitely not fake, following the shocking collapse of the Israeli government.

After Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the reigning prime minister and headlining star of Israel, was betrayed by former minister Eli “the Excellent” Avidar, the Prime Minister’s Office was left vacant and President Isaac Herzog ordered a new premier be chosen.

“But you know, after so many elections in just two years, let’s do it differently and have everyone fight for it,” Herzog explained, saying that rather than an election and a mandate, the next premier will simply be the last one standing in the Knesset plenum after everyone else has been thrown out by their fellow lawmakers.

Odds are already being weighed on who is the most likely to emerge on top, but many analysts say this is opposition leader Benjamin “The Magician” Netanyahu’s chance to reclaim his top spot.

“I’m the longest reigning prime minister this country’s ever had, and this time, I’m going to prove that I’m also the best prime minister this country’s ever had!” Netanyahu told a screaming crowd of fans this morning. “Believe me: This time, Bibimania is gonna be running wild!”

The Likud legend is coming in with a huge number of supporting MKs, including the unsilenceable Dudi “Rudy” Amsalem, but once these MKs step in the Knesset plenum, it will be every politician for themselves.

Others wonder which former lawmakers might appear as a surprise return at the battle royal, with many anticipating the arrival of Shas leader Arye “Dirty” Deri.

There will be a separate bout for the women MK candidates with Ayelet “Fabulous Moolah” Shaked favored to grab the crown.



