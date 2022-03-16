The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Putin nominated for Nobel Prize in Medicine for eradicating COVID-19

Purim Shpiel: The following is a satirical article from The Jerusalem Post's annual parodic Purim page, The Jerusalem Roast. Enjoy!

By LALA HAIKU
Published: MARCH 16, 2022 22:22
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2022. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2022.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Sunday for his novel approach to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic, which had killed millions worldwide and brought the world to a standstill for over two years, was itself brought to a sudden halt on February 24, when Russia conducted a “special medical operation” in Ukraine.

Global medical and scientific experts expressed astonishment that the pandemic had been virtually eliminated from websites, twitter feeds and newspaper headlines.

“It’s amazing, we haven’t heard anything about the COVID-19 pandemic since Russia’s ‘operation’ in Ukraine,” said Dr. Fauxi of the US National Institutes of Health, who nominated the world leader. “All traces of the virus are gone from newspapers, television and Internet – which are all chief vectors of transmission. At least I think so. We’ll see what the science says next week.”

In other new related to the war in Ukraine, the United States decided to ban White Russian cocktails from all bars throughout the country in what is being perceived as a crippling blow to the Russian war effort.

Following a prolonged debate in the Senate, in which Republican senators who opposed the move because they really like White Russians brought in expert Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski to testify on their behalf, the bill passed by a narrow majority.

In a surprise move, instead of supporting those that opposed the bill, Lebowski reversed his position.

“I guess I could get used to drinking Black Russian cocktails instead,” he testified. However, when told that both drinks would be banned to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people, Lebowski responded, “In that case, I could get used to drinking rum and cokes or Screwdrivers. I’m in.”

That move, together with the decision to bar Russia from participating in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, could prove to be the tipping point for Putin, said former IDF Chief of General Staff Gabi Eyes-on-Top, a senior researcher for cushy positions at the Institute for International Insecurity Studies and Paper Wasting.



Tags purim Vladimir Putin nobel prize parody COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
3

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by