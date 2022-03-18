Hebrew U student awarded prestigious Apple AI fellowship

Hebrew University of Jerusalem announced on Thursday that Moshe Shenfeld, a computer science PhD candidate at the school's Rachel and Selim Benin School of Engineering and Computer Science, has been selected as an Apple Scholar in AI/Machine Learning for 2022.

Shenfeld, who is researching privacy-preserving machine learning, is one of only 15 awardees worldwide, the other Israeli recipient is from Tel Aviv University. The PhD fellowship in Machine Learning and AI was created by Apple “to celebrate the contributions of students pursuing cutting-edge fundamental and applied machine learning research worldwide."

Students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. (credit: YORAM ASCHHEIM/THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY OF JERUSALEM)

Prior to pursuing his PhD, Shenfeld worked for Israeli vision technology and autonomous driving company Mobileye.

“Being able to leave a job in hi-tech to pursue a PhD is a real privilege," he said. "Getting an Apple Scholarship made it possible. Apple has the largest differential privacy research group in the world and is unique because they put their findings into action--it’s not just theoretical. I’m excited to do an internship there this summer or next, depending on the coronavirus.”