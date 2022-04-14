Prime Minister Bennett tapes appearance on Zehu Ze.

Kan 11 announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived at the set of the classic comedy/music sketch show, Zehu Ze to film an appearance that will be broadcast on the show’s Independence Day episode in May.

The show, which ran from 1978-1998, was revived in 2020 starring its original hosts Shlomo Bar-Aba, Moni Moshonov, Gidi Gov, Doval’e Glickman and Avi Kushnir. Its creators and performers recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Israeli Academy of Film and Television. The show presents zany comic sketches and satirical songs that often poke fun at the political establishment.

Kan 11 could not confirm whether the prime minister sang with the cast, but said that he would appear in a sketch with them.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }