New sporting event to promote awareness of accessibility launched

Access Israel and Bank Hapoalim are inviting the public to the 2022 Feel Accessibility event — By Air, Sea and Land.

The event is an experiential, educational and sporting event for the whole family to promote awareness of accessibility, sports for the disabled, people with disabilities and their potential, and to identify with people with disabilities, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports

The free event, taking place on Friday, May 13, between 12: 00–15: 30, at the Tel Aviv Port, will open Israel Sports Week.

At 12:30, a festive and central ceremony will be held to mark Access Israel’s 23rd year and to honor the Israeli Paralympic team. The ceremony will be held in the presence of dignitaries, teachers, and athletes.

Through close encounters with people with various disabilities, participants will learn to empathize with people with disabilities and experience a variety of fun and challenging activities that mimic the feeling of disability.

Feel Accessibility event (credit: Guy Tayeb)

During the happening, a cruise will take place along the port as well as a flight along the shores of Herzliya and Tel Aviv, with the participation of pilots with disabilities and children with disabilities who will see the event from the sea and from above.