The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

2022 sets the record in Jewish youth groups visiting Israel

After two years of the pandemic, 2022 has been a record year in the last decade so far in the arrival of Jewish youth groups from all over the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2022 12:53
Jewish youth groups arrive in Israel thanks to Maccabi World Union. (photo credit: MACCABI WORLD)
Jewish youth groups arrive in Israel thanks to Maccabi World Union.
(photo credit: MACCABI WORLD)

After two years of the pandemic, 2022 has been a record year in the last decade so far in the arrival of Jewish youth groups from all over the world.

Eyal Tiberger, CEO of Maccabi World, said: “Maccabi World Union in 2022 is organizing about 20 youth groups, which includes about 1,600 youth from 30 countries who will come to Israel for special study programs, to integrate into society and some also for military service.”

Youth groups have already arrived from Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Spain, and the US, and more will arrive later in the year.

During their stay, the youth undergo training in the fields of leadership, Zionism, Judaism, Holocaust studies, sports and agriculture, and some also go on delegations to Poland and some do 02 basic training in the IDF.

Among the groups of young Jews who come to Israel, there are also groups who come to learn about Israeli start-ups, high-tech, and technology, as part of the ISE program that allows young people to work in start-up companies, such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Mobileye.

Jewish youth groups arrive in Israel thanks to Maccabi World Union. (credit: MACCABI WORLD) Jewish youth groups arrive in Israel thanks to Maccabi World Union. (credit: MACCABI WORLD)

An interesting phenomenon in the past year was also a group of young Jewish soccer players from Argentina who formed an Argentine soccer team that was integrated into the Israeli third division.

In recent years, Maccabi World has brought to Israel more than 3,000 Jewish youths from all over the world, of whom about 400 have made aliyah.

Jewish youth groups arrive in Israel thanks to Maccabi World Union. (credit: MACCABI WORLD) Jewish youth groups arrive in Israel thanks to Maccabi World Union. (credit: MACCABI WORLD)


Tags diaspora google Mobileye Microsoft Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic covid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

Putin apologizes to Bennett for Lavrov’s Hitler comments

RIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi, last October.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by