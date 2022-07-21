The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Meet the 86-year-old who has just failed the Bar exam for the 10th time

Amram Edri, an 86-year-old man, has taken the bureau's Bar exams for the tenth time. He hopes to one day achieve his dream and inspire others to chase theirs in the process.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 21, 2022 17:11
Amram Edri, 86, hopes to pass the Bar exam and become a lawyer in Israel. (photo credit: Lawyers)
Amram Edri, 86, hopes to pass the Bar exam and become a lawyer in Israel.
(photo credit: Lawyers)

Amram Edri, an 86-year-old man, has taken the bureau's Bar exams for the tenth time – and didn't pass. 

Edri was nevertheless celebrated by an event hosted by Lawyers, a company specializing in the training of law interns for the Bar Association's exams, on the occasion of the exam held on June 28.

Chasing a dream and inspiring others

Adv. Erika Solomon Vasser and Adv. Roi Bitton, the company's director, took the opportunity to praise him for his perseverance and determination and to raise the morale of all those around him and especially to inspire the professional staff of Lawyers and interns like him.

Edri, 86, a father of four and grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, noted at the event that his dream is to get his law practice certification.

Should he receive it, he would go to his father's grave and present the certificate, thus fulfilling the family's dream of becoming a lawyer.



