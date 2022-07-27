The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Cymbalista Center at Tel Aviv University designated as heritage site

The synagogue and heritage center is now the youngest building with this distinction.

By ALDEN TABAC
Published: JULY 27, 2022 19:43
The Cymbalista Synagogue and Jewish Heritage Center. (photo credit: MOSHE BEDRASHI)
The Cymbalista Synagogue and Jewish Heritage Center.
(photo credit: MOSHE BEDRASHI)

Tel Aviv University’s Cymbalista Synagogue and Jewish Heritage Center was designated as a protected heritage site by the Council for the Conservation of Heritage Sites in Israel, according to a press release from the university. Having only been completed in 1998, the synagogue is the most recently constructed building with this status.

The building was commissioned by Norbert Cymbalista, a Swiss real estate developer, and his wife, Paulette. Although he initially planned for the building to serve only as a synagogue, Cymbalista decided to expand the project after the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin. The shocking event emphasized to him that the rift between secular and religious Israelis was the country’s most dangerous challenge, the release noted.

What is included?

As a result, the building was constructed to include a synagogue, auditorium, study hall and Judaica museum, designed to bridge the gaps between religious and secular Israelis in addition to members of different Jewish denominations in an academic environment. 

“I am thrilled for the new designation, which reaffirms my decision to create a space in the spirit of respect for tradition, but also in the realization that dialogue and acceptance of different viewpoints are essential for Israel’s development as a democratic society,” Cymbalista said in the release.

The Cymbalista Synagogue. (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY) The Cymbalista Synagogue. (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

“I am thrilled for the new designation, which reaffirms my decision to create a space in the spirit of respect for tradition, but also in the realization that dialogue and acceptance of different viewpoints are essential for Israel’s development as a democratic society.”

Swiss real estate developer Norbert Cymbalista

“I hope that the Cymbalista Synagogue and Jewish Heritage Center will continue to serve as a focal point of activity and that I will see its impact on further strengthening ties in my lifetime.”

Architecturally, the center is uniquely designed to resemble a Torah scroll from the outside. It also combines elements from around the world. A project of Swiss architect Mario Botta, the building features an ark made of Pakistani onyx, walls made of stone from Tuscany, granite floors from Zimbabwe, exterior stone from the Dolomites and a Swiss wooden ceiling, the release explained.

“Cymbalista Synagogue and Jewish Heritage Center is situated at the heart of the campus and is a symbol and an example of unity and community,” Ariel Porat, Tel Aviv University’s president, remarked in the release. “The Center reflects the liberal and pluralistic nature of Tel Aviv University.”

The Cymbalista Synagogue and Jewish Heritage Center was designated as a heritage site due to its unique social and architectural aspects. Its new status both marks the center as a historically significant building and ensures its preservation.

“The new designation is an immense honor for the Center, and an exciting recognition of its architectural and cultural importance,” Dr. Yair Lipshitz, the center’s head, said in the release. “Its multipurpose functionality offers a complex, dynamic and unique interplay between the various facets of being Jewish in Israel today. The preservation of such a building as a heritage landmark ensures the endurance of the vision that is set in its stones – a vision for a rich, pluralistic, multi-voiced Israeli culture.”



Tags synagogue tel aviv university architecture prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by