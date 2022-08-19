The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Jesse Eisenberg’s next film follows 2 cousins who explore their grandmother’s Holocaust story

Eisenberg has explored the themes of the Holocaust and how it’s connected to his contemporary experience before, including in the 2013 play “The Revisionist,” which he wrote & starred in off-Broadway

By CALEB GUEDES-REED/JTA
Published: AUGUST 19, 2022 01:20

Updated: AUGUST 19, 2022 01:21
Cast member Jesse Eisenberg attends the premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 10, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL MCCARTEN)
Cast member Jesse Eisenberg attends the premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 10, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL MCCARTEN)

Jesse Eisenberg’s newest film directing project follows two estranged cousins who travel to Poland and learn about their grandmother’s Holocaust story.

“A Real Pain,” which will star Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin, will begin shooting in Warsaw in March, Screen reported on Wednesday.

After their grandmother dies, according to a description in Screen, Eisenberg and Culkin’s characters try to learn about her past, and their journey — which involves joining a Holocaust-themed tour — brings up questions about pain and trauma in a modern context.

A SCENE FROM ‘Resistance’ with Jesse Eisenberg (center). (credit: FORUM FILM)A SCENE FROM ‘Resistance’ with Jesse Eisenberg (center). (credit: FORUM FILM)

“I’m trying to ask the question is modern pain valid against the backdrop of real historical trauma,” Eisenberg, who traces his Jewish family roots back to Poland and Ukraine, told Screen. “I think I’m speaking to the experience of people [in their 30s] who go back and it’s foreign to them – and now suddenly real.”

Eisenberg — who has branched out into playwriting and other theater work since his best-known performance as Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 hit “The Social Network” — has explored the themes of the Holocaust and how it’s connected to his contemporary experience before. In the 2013 play “The Revisionist,” which he wrote and starred in off-Broadway, Eisenberg played a science fiction writer who travels to Poland to find a quiet place to finish editing a manuscript. He stays with a 75-year-old cousin who talks about the trauma she suffered both in the Holocaust and in under the Stalinist regime after the war.

“I’m trying to ask the question is modern pain valid against the backdrop of real historical trauma. I think I’m speaking to the experience of people [in their 30s] who go back and it’s foreign to them – and now suddenly real."

Jesse Eisenberg

The play was based on a real experience Eisenberg had meeting a relative in Poland, the New York Jewish Week reported at the time. The play’s artistic director told the Jewish Week that Eisenberg was interested in exploring how young people today are “curious about the Holocaust but not aware of its profundity.”

In the 2020 biographical drama “Resistance,” Eisenberg played the famed French-Jewish mime Marcel Marceau, who fought with the French Resistance in World War II. He has played other Jewish characters, too: in 2010’s “Holy Rollers,” he plays a young Hasidic Jew who becomes a drug dealer. Last year, he was cast as a lead in the upcoming TV adaptation of “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” the 2019 novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner about a Jewish man’s middle-age crisis.

Speaking to Screen about the upcoming film’s main characters, Eisenberg said: “They have a funny, fraught relationship; it’s a bittersweet story, as we realize maybe we don’t fully belong together, but against the backdrop of this incredibly dramatic history.”



Tags Holocaust culture film diaspora
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
4

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
5

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by